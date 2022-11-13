ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Race for the House on knife’s edge: Here’s where it stands

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXA7O_0j9LwkO100

Control of the House of Representatives remains on a knife’s edge Sunday after the Democrats were able to squeeze out a thin majority in the Senate.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won her re-election bid Saturday night, solidifying Democratic control of the chamber with 50 seats to the GOP’s 49.

The last seat will be decided in a Georgia runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Hershel Walker on Dec. 6.

So far 204 House races have been called for Democrats and 211 have been called for Republicans. A party needs 218 seats to win a majority, and multiple races yet to be called.

Democrats scored a stunning upset in Washington state Saturday after Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was declared the winner over Joe Kent in the state’s 3rd District. The seat had been held by Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler, who lost to Kent and Perez in the nonpartisan primary.

Far-right Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has taken the lead in her much-closer-than-expected bid to be reelected to Colorado’s 3rd District. She currently has 50.2% of the voter to her opponent Adam Frisch’s 49.8%.

And in Alaska, it looks the Democratic incumbent Mary Peltola will hold on to her seat after she defied the odds and became the first Alaska Native to be elected to Congress in an August special election, beating former Gov. Sarah Palin. The ranked-choice voting race is still too close to call.

With Post wires.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Same-Sex Marriage Bill Clears Key Hurdle in Senate With Bipartisan Support

The Senate on Wednesday advanced legislation that would enshrine federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, clearing the way for the bill to become a law with bipartisan backing. A dozen Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the Respect for Marriage Act, resulting in a 62-37 tally that successfully cleared the 60-vote minimum to overcome a filibuster and send it to the floor. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the legislation, which would codify marriage equality, a chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals,” predicting that its passage would be “one of the true highlights of the year for this body.” Schumer noted that it would allow all couples, including his daughter and her wife, who are expecting a baby early next year, “to live without the fear that their rights could one day be stripped away.” The Respect for Marriage Act was passed by the House in July. The Senate delayed its own vote on the bill until after the midterm elections, with Schumer calling the matter “too important” to risk failure.Read it at Associated Press
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy