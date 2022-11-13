Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"God built me for this job" Man destroys town after finding out concrete factory blocks his businessIngram AtkinsonGranby, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Related
estesparknews.com
Catch the Glow Parade brightens downtown Estes Park
Street closures in effect and special trolley service will be available. Join the Town of Estes Park and kick off the holiday season with the dazzling Catch the Glow Parade. The brightest event of the year travels downtown on Elkhorn Avenue and starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Catch the Glow Parade will feature whimsical new float designs by the parade’s Creative Director, Michael Young, along with musical acts and much more. As always, the stars of the evening are Santa and Mrs. Claus. Dress warmly and festively, grab some warm beverages downtown, and enjoy Estes Park’s small-town, family-friendly extravaganza.
A 'tantalizing exploration' of the famous work of Monet coming to Colorado in new immersive exhibit
Lighthouse Denver, the art space known for its stunning immersive art exhibits, will be featuring floor-to-ceiling digital displays of famous paintings from the Impressionist Period later this month. Impressionism is a painting style that was popularized in France during the late 19th century. The technique combines realism with the stylistic...
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
milehighcre.com
CentrePoint Buys Westminster Shopping Center for $10.9M
Willow Run Investors, LLC, an entity operated by Gart Properties, has sold Willow Run, a 91,565-square-foot retail shopping center in Westminster, to CentrePoint Properties, a privately held commercial real estate investment firm operating out of Denver, for $10.9 million. Willow Run Investors was represented in the transaction by Cushman &...
Councilors review development pact for downtown hotel
The purchase, sale and development agreement to build a $24 million hotel at Third Avenue and Kimbark Street will go before the city council Tuesday for a review. The full council meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The Thrash Group is the developer behind the proposed 85 room,...
Forget Rex and Spot: These are the most popular dog and cat names in Denver of 2022
Think your pet's name is original? Max, Milo and Lily aren't that special after all.
cpr.org
Want to go see some holiday lights? Here’s a big list of where you can go and when
Nov. 18 – Jan. 7, 2023. For almost 30 years, Blossoms of Light has been The Denver Botanic Gardens’ trademark event. The York Street location becomes a sparkling winter wonderland with an ever-changing display of light and color, including a 360-degree immersive light experience. The Gardens' Chatfield Farms site is also transformed into a winter wonderland with enchanted displays of light and other holiday fun.
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the best Italian restaurant in the Mile High City.
Longmont recycling reminders for National Recycling Day
National Recycling Day is Tuesday, which brings with it some good reminders about the best ways to recycle in Longmont. The city offers single-stream curbside recycling, meaning all your recyclables can go into one container, at no additional cost. Longmont has one of the best recycling rates in the state...
Severe Weather Shelter Network up and running for bitter cold night
The Severe Weather Shelter Network started about 10 years ago and operates out of three churches on the west side of the Denver metro area, from Littleton to Lakewood and Arvada. Those locations will provide shelter to about 100 people Monday night.The network hopes to give shelter and warmth to unhoused people on bitterly cold nights in the Denver metro area. "Obviously we're saving people's lives. But it's really about building those relationships over time so that we have permission to get into the lives of people we're sheltering and connect them directly with service providers that can meet the needs they have," said Lynn Ann Huizingh with the Severe Weather Shelter Network.The operation is hoping to get help as they return to normal services after the pandemic. They hope donations and volunteers will support the cause during the chilly winter months.
denverite.com
A giant vault, fancy urinals and unique architecture: A look at the Denver Livestock Exchange building’s past — and potential future
Denver’s Livestock Exchange stands between Elyria Swansea and Globeville as a memory of a once booming Denver industry. In 1916, transactions between ranchers and buyers totaled about $25 million — or around $680 million today. The building, located on the National Western Center campus, was the center of...
5280.com
It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries
I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
Hundreds celebrate the life, laughs and love of and for House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
Hundreds gathered at Rez Church in Loveland Saturday to remember the late House Minority Leader Hugh Monroe McKean, who died of a sudden heart attack on Oct. 30 at the age of 55. Family and friends shared stories of McKean, often noting that no one was ever a stranger and never left meeting him without a hug. "Hugh would have worked this room," joked his older brother, Andrew. ...
Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.
Here's Colorado's 'best Mexican restaurant,' according to popular food blog
According to Love Food, a blog that's all about dining recommendations, the best Mexican restaurant in Colorado is Denver's Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Once a food truck and now two brick-and-mortar restaurant locations, the secret is out about Tacos Tequila Whiskey. It's got a solid 4-star rating on Yelp with more than 1,500 reviews across both locations, also being dubbed one of the eight best 'happy hour' spots in the Mile High City on Thrillist.com. Tacos Tequila Whiskey was also included on Food Network's list of 'standout' tacos found around the United States.
1037theriver.com
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine
Oh, those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen I'm going, to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
KDVR.com
Loveland city manager shoulder-checks journalist
City Manager Steve Adams was caught on camera shoulder-checking a female journalist. Gabrielle Franklin reports. City Manager Steve Adams was caught on camera shoulder-checking a female journalist. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Snowy commute up in the foothills. The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain...
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries.
Comments / 0