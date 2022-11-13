ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

estesparknews.com

Catch the Glow Parade brightens downtown Estes Park

Street closures in effect and special trolley service will be available. Join the Town of Estes Park and kick off the holiday season with the dazzling Catch the Glow Parade. The brightest event of the year travels downtown on Elkhorn Avenue and starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Catch the Glow Parade will feature whimsical new float designs by the parade’s Creative Director, Michael Young, along with musical acts and much more. As always, the stars of the evening are Santa and Mrs. Claus. Dress warmly and festively, grab some warm beverages downtown, and enjoy Estes Park’s small-town, family-friendly extravaganza.
ESTES PARK, CO
milehighcre.com

CentrePoint Buys Westminster Shopping Center for $10.9M

Willow Run Investors, LLC, an entity operated by Gart Properties, has sold Willow Run, a 91,565-square-foot retail shopping center in Westminster, to CentrePoint Properties, a privately held commercial real estate investment firm operating out of Denver, for $10.9 million. Willow Run Investors was represented in the transaction by Cushman &...
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Councilors review development pact for downtown hotel

The purchase, sale and development agreement to build a $24 million hotel at Third Avenue and Kimbark Street will go before the city council Tuesday for a review. The full council meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The Thrash Group is the developer behind the proposed 85 room,...
cpr.org

Want to go see some holiday lights? Here’s a big list of where you can go and when

Nov. 18 – Jan. 7, 2023. For almost 30 years, Blossoms of Light has been The Denver Botanic Gardens’ trademark event. The York Street location becomes a sparkling winter wonderland with an ever-changing display of light and color, including a 360-degree immersive light experience. The Gardens' Chatfield Farms site is also transformed into a winter wonderland with enchanted displays of light and other holiday fun.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Severe Weather Shelter Network up and running for bitter cold night

The Severe Weather Shelter Network started about 10 years ago and operates out of three churches on the west side of the Denver metro area, from Littleton to Lakewood and Arvada. Those locations will provide shelter to about 100 people Monday night.The network hopes to give shelter and warmth to unhoused people on bitterly cold nights in the Denver metro area. "Obviously we're saving people's lives. But it's really about building those relationships over time so that we have permission to get into the lives of people we're sheltering and connect them directly with service providers that can meet the needs they have," said Lynn Ann Huizingh with the Severe Weather Shelter Network.The operation is hoping to get help as they return to normal services after the pandemic. They hope donations and volunteers will support the cause during the chilly winter months. 
DENVER, CO
5280.com

It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries

I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Hundreds celebrate the life, laughs and love of and for House Minority Leader Hugh McKean

Hundreds gathered at Rez Church in Loveland Saturday to remember the late House Minority Leader Hugh Monroe McKean, who died of a sudden heart attack on Oct. 30 at the age of 55. Family and friends shared stories of McKean, often noting that no one was ever a stranger and never left meeting him without a hug. "Hugh would have worked this room," joked his older brother, Andrew. ...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's Colorado's 'best Mexican restaurant,' according to popular food blog

According to Love Food, a blog that's all about dining recommendations, the best Mexican restaurant in Colorado is Denver's Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Once a food truck and now two brick-and-mortar restaurant locations, the secret is out about Tacos Tequila Whiskey. It's got a solid 4-star rating on Yelp with more than 1,500 reviews across both locations, also being dubbed one of the eight best 'happy hour' spots in the Mile High City on Thrillist.com. Tacos Tequila Whiskey was also included on Food Network's list of 'standout' tacos found around the United States.
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine

Oh, those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen I'm going, to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
EVERGREEN, CO
KDVR.com

Loveland city manager shoulder-checks journalist

City Manager Steve Adams was caught on camera shoulder-checking a female journalist. Gabrielle Franklin reports. City Manager Steve Adams was caught on camera shoulder-checking a female journalist. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Snowy commute up in the foothills. The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain...
LOVELAND, CO

