The Severe Weather Shelter Network started about 10 years ago and operates out of three churches on the west side of the Denver metro area, from Littleton to Lakewood and Arvada. Those locations will provide shelter to about 100 people Monday night.The network hopes to give shelter and warmth to unhoused people on bitterly cold nights in the Denver metro area. "Obviously we're saving people's lives. But it's really about building those relationships over time so that we have permission to get into the lives of people we're sheltering and connect them directly with service providers that can meet the needs they have," said Lynn Ann Huizingh with the Severe Weather Shelter Network.The operation is hoping to get help as they return to normal services after the pandemic. They hope donations and volunteers will support the cause during the chilly winter months.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO