CHICAGO (CBS) -- A security guard suffered multiple gunshot wounds during an apparent robbery on Wednesday at River Oaks Center shopping mall.Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh said the shooting happened at a jewelry store in the mall around 12:15 p.m. An employee at a nearby store said three masked men entered the store, shot a security guard, and left with merchandise. Kolosh confirmed some glass display cases at the jewelry store were smashed, but could not immediately confirm if any merchandise was taken, and said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Kolosh also could not immediately confirm how...

CALUMET CITY, IL ・ 35 MINUTES AGO