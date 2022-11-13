ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Dream Kardashian’s butterfly-themed 6th birthday party

By Rachel Summer Small
 3 days ago

It really was a “Dream” birthday.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, celebrated her 6th birthday on Friday with an adorable butterfly-themed bash.

The celebration was thrown by the little one’s family members, including aunt Khloé Kardashian and grandma Kris Jenner, who documented the occasion via social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8NZl_0j9LwaYl00
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream Kardashian, celebrated her 6th birthday with a butterfly-themed bash. Khloekardashian/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1yhA_0j9LwaYl00
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream Kardashian, celebrated her 6th birthday with a butterfly-themed bash. Khloekardashian/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcAkW_0j9LwaYl00
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream Kardashian, celebrated her 6th birthday with a butterfly-themed bash. Khloekardashian/Instagram

Pics and videos shared to Instagram Stories showed off everything from balloon-archway decorations adorned with butterfly streamers to a three-layer cake with butterfly-shaped fondant.

The party also featured iridescent balloons that were hung up outside and spelled out, “Happy Birthday Dream.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZuIL_0j9LwaYl00
A series of balloon-shaped arches featuring butterfly streamers lined the entry hallway. Khloekardashian/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwqF3_0j9LwaYl00
A series of balloon-shaped arches featuring butterfly streamers lined the entry hallway. @kimandnorth/Tiktok

One clip even showed Dream and her cousin – Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter, True, clad in head-to-toe Fendi – dancing to hits including the Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” and Fergie’s “Fergalicious.”

While it’s unclear whether Dream’s dad was in attendance for the party, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum posted a sweet birthday tribute to his only child on Nov. 10.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl!” Rob, 35, gushed in his caption. “Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNH0Q_0j9LwaYl00
The three-layer cake was among the birthday décor driving home the butterfly theme.

Meanwhile, mom Blac Chyna, 34, shared an IG Reel with a sweet note reading, “Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream 🥰 mommy loves you.”

Dream’s had an exciting year so far, with her mom sending her off to her first day of kindergarten back at the end of August.

“Dream’s First day of Kindergarten💕 Proud mom moment,” the model captioned the Instagram post commemorating the occasion.

Comments / 27

Olivia Pearson
1d ago

My goodness, people. I'm no big fan of the Kardashians. But, before we bash the kids, let them get old enough to defend themselves, ok? Smh

Reply
4
Comments / 0

