Newtown, CT

PIX11

‘Incredibly touching’: Mom of Sandy Hook victim on new memorial

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One month from Monday will mark ten years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty young children and six adults were killed at the school in an attack that horrified the nation. Nicole Hockley, whose son, Dylan, was among the children killed, joined PIX11 Morning […]
NEWTOWN, CT
LehighValleyLive.com

Hunters find human skeletal remains near Appalachian Trail in Slate Belt, DA says

Investigators are working to identify human skeletal remains found Monday night off the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township. Hunters found the remains of the body in a remote area and reported it to law enforcement, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. So far there is no indication criminal activity, but few other details to go on.
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTNH.com

Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Has 5 Towns That Start With the Letter D, Can You Guess Them?

Fun fact: There are no towns in the State of Connecticut whose names start with these letters: I, J, Q, X, Y, Z. I went on a bit of a info-dig recently, looking to see if there were any odd things that stood out about the State of CT, specifically having to do with the names our towns. I found out that CT has more towns that begin with the letter "W" than any other letter (22), there are also some odd town names but no trend really jumped out at me.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jeep crashes through wall of restaurant

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS – No one was reported injured when a Jeep jumped a curb and crashed through the wall of a restaurant on Commerce Street in Yorktown Heights on Thursday afternoon. Fire department officials said the vehicle had jumped a curb, went down an embankment and through the wall...
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Newest Lehigh Valley ALDI location opening Thursday in South Whitehall Township

The Lehigh Valley is opening another ALDI grocery store this week, this time in South Whitehall Township. The new ALDI location, located at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in the Dorneyville Shopping Center, will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. prior to its opening.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
101.5 WPDH

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

