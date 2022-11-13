Fun fact: There are no towns in the State of Connecticut whose names start with these letters: I, J, Q, X, Y, Z. I went on a bit of a info-dig recently, looking to see if there were any odd things that stood out about the State of CT, specifically having to do with the names our towns. I found out that CT has more towns that begin with the letter "W" than any other letter (22), there are also some odd town names but no trend really jumped out at me.

