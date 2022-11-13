Read full article on original website
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
ABC6.com
‘Hard to see her name etched in stone’: Moms of Sandy Hook victims react to new memorial
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WLNE) — Just weeks before the 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, a memorial officially opened to the public. “There were 26 victims of the shooting, but I think that the memorial does a really nice job of creating a space for those who survived,” Jennifer Hubbard said on Monday.
‘Incredibly touching’: Mom of Sandy Hook victim on new memorial
NEW YORK (PIX11) — One month from Monday will mark ten years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty young children and six adults were killed at the school in an attack that horrified the nation. Nicole Hockley, whose son, Dylan, was among the children killed, joined PIX11 Morning […]
Return of N.J. bear hunt gets closer to reality despite angry pleas from advocates
NJ Fish and Game Council gather to discuss reinstating bear hunting in New Jersey — UPDATE:Bear hunt to return in N.J. in early December after major reversal by Murphy. For the first time in four years, a bear hunt across New Jersey state land seems imminent. If you purchase...
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend.
Hunters find human skeletal remains near Appalachian Trail in Slate Belt, DA says
Investigators are working to identify human skeletal remains found Monday night off the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township. Hunters found the remains of the body in a remote area and reported it to law enforcement, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. So far there is no indication criminal activity, but few other details to go on.
Doorbell Cam Laws and Can I Legally Record A Conversation In Connecticut?
We have all seen the creepy ring cam pics of weirdos in masks staring into the lens of these micro surveillance cameras and it makes me wonder about the laws surrounding the use of home surveillance equipment. The ring cam is just one of many that are available out there on the market, but how far can you go to keep your property protected from predators?
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th
If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!
5 Hurt Following Head-On Crash With Truck In Hudson Valley, New York
Two Hudson Valley residents are dead and 5 seriously injured following a head-on crash during rush hour. On November 10, 2022, at about 9 a.m., New York State Police troopers from Monroe responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 32 near Falls Lane in the town of Woodbury.
WTNH.com
Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
Connecticut Has 5 Towns That Start With the Letter D, Can You Guess Them?
Fun fact: There are no towns in the State of Connecticut whose names start with these letters: I, J, Q, X, Y, Z. I went on a bit of a info-dig recently, looking to see if there were any odd things that stood out about the State of CT, specifically having to do with the names our towns. I found out that CT has more towns that begin with the letter "W" than any other letter (22), there are also some odd town names but no trend really jumped out at me.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jeep crashes through wall of restaurant
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS – No one was reported injured when a Jeep jumped a curb and crashed through the wall of a restaurant on Commerce Street in Yorktown Heights on Thursday afternoon. Fire department officials said the vehicle had jumped a curb, went down an embankment and through the wall...
Newest Lehigh Valley ALDI location opening Thursday in South Whitehall Township
The Lehigh Valley is opening another ALDI grocery store this week, this time in South Whitehall Township. The new ALDI location, located at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in the Dorneyville Shopping Center, will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. prior to its opening.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 10/21/22-11/4/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicle
A New York witness at Napanoch reported watching a diamond-shaped object moving under 200 feet off the ground over a nearby construction site at about 8:15 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Lehigh Valley schools face a ‘mental health emergency.’ How are they handling it?
More than 40% of local high school and middle school kids report they feel depressed most days, according to a recent study. More than 10% report they’ve tried suicide at least once, according to the study released Tuesday by the Lehigh Valley Justice Initiative. The local numbers coincide with...
Lehigh Valley weather: (Barely) measurable snow could fall in A-B-E area, forecasts show
So, how much is it going to snow Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey?. The National Weather Service, in its forecast for the lower elevations along Interstate 78, shows less than a half an inch during daylight, and less than a half an inch after dark.
