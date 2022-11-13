ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Man, dog displaced after Akron house fire

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sfZJ_0j9LwOA900

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.

Akron fire responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard at around 7:15 p.m. Once on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from and around the chimney, according to a release.

5-year-old killed in Tuscarawas County crash

Firefighters had the fire under control shortly after arriving on scene, the release says.

Red Cross was notified of homeowner’s need.

There were no reported injuries.

