azdesertswarm.com
Arizona baseball releases 2023 schedule
Arizona’s 2022 season ended in Coral Gables, Fla., where it fell to eventual national champion Ole Miss in the NCAA regional final. Along the way the Wildcats played games in Nebraska and New Mexico as well as throughout the Pac-12 footprint. There will be far less road tripping for...
College football bowl predictions: Will Wildcats win out?
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Arizona Wildcats have their most wins since 2019. With a record of 4-6, and remaining matchups against Washington State and Arizona State, the door is still open for the Wildcats to make a bowl game by winning out. WSU, their next...
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s opening week
Arizona fans finally got to see the new-look women’s basketball team in games that count. Well, they got to see most of the Wildcats, anyway. What were the main themes from Arizona’s wins over Northern Arizona and Cal State Northridge?. Arizona can score. Head coach Adia Barnes hinted...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25 after first week
Arizona women’s basketball has started its annual climb up the Associated Press rankings. The Wildcats debuted at No. 19 in the preseason poll. After two wins on their part and some losses by those ahead of them, they moved to No. 18 after the first week. The Wildcats manhandled...
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Will Arizona football gain bowl eligibility?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona LB Jacob Manu named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Arizona’s commitment to playing as many true freshmen as possible continued during the upset win at UCLA, with 16 first-year Wildcats playing including seven as starters. That included linebacker Jacob Manu, who made his fourth consecutive start and tied a career high with 10 tackles as well as a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries. Those numbers were good enough to land him Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.
Arizona shows Pure Elation Following upset of No. 9 UCLA in Pac-12 After Dark
It’s a great night to be a Wildcat! Arizona Football came into the UCLA game at the Rose Bowl with a 3-6 record and upset the No. 9 UCLA Bruins 34-28. For the past four or five seasons, Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett, Dana Cooper, and their Learfield team have had to announce many Arizona Football losses. Together, that group enjoyed just one win last season.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball freshmen continue to show potential in win over CSUN
The injury musical chairs continued for Arizona women’s basketball on Sunday evening. Freshman forward Maya Nnaji returned after sitting out one game due to pain in her knees. Her place on the bench was taken by fellow freshman Paris Clark when the Wildcats took on Cal State Northridge. If junior forward Lauren Ware is included, Arizona has been without at least one player in every game this season, including both exhibition games.
arizonawildcats.com
F-16 Flyover Scheduled for Saturday at Arizona Stadium
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Athletics will host a military flyover for Saturday's home football game versus Washington State. The 12:00 p.m. MST matchup with the Cougars is the program's annual Military and Veteran Appreciation Game as a pair of F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Air Force's 162 Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will fly over Arizona Stadium during the national anthem.
12news.com
Arizona Wildcats basketball takes out Southern | Locked On Wildcats
It wasn't always pretty, bu fueled by Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson Arizona beat Southern. There were some troubling takeaways though.
azdesertswarm.com
Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. UCLA
The Arizona Wildcats played 66 offensive snaps and 81 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 34-28 win over UCLA. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, one of the Wildcats’ top performers this year according to PFF, reportedly tore...
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
southernarizonaguide.com
Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review
On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
fox10phoenix.com
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona
It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
University of Arizona removed memorial for Professor Thomas Meixner
Students and staff have been dealing with the grief of losing Professor Thomas Meixner. One student shares how having the memorial removed was hard for him and others in the
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
Two local brothers Take Back Tucson
Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.
