Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona baseball releases 2023 schedule

Arizona’s 2022 season ended in Coral Gables, Fla., where it fell to eventual national champion Ole Miss in the NCAA regional final. Along the way the Wildcats played games in Nebraska and New Mexico as well as throughout the Pac-12 footprint. There will be far less road tripping for...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s opening week

Arizona fans finally got to see the new-look women’s basketball team in games that count. Well, they got to see most of the Wildcats, anyway. What were the main themes from Arizona’s wins over Northern Arizona and Cal State Northridge?. Arizona can score. Head coach Adia Barnes hinted...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona LB Jacob Manu named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Arizona’s commitment to playing as many true freshmen as possible continued during the upset win at UCLA, with 16 first-year Wildcats playing including seven as starters. That included linebacker Jacob Manu, who made his fourth consecutive start and tied a career high with 10 tackles as well as a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries. Those numbers were good enough to land him Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball freshmen continue to show potential in win over CSUN

The injury musical chairs continued for Arizona women’s basketball on Sunday evening. Freshman forward Maya Nnaji returned after sitting out one game due to pain in her knees. Her place on the bench was taken by fellow freshman Paris Clark when the Wildcats took on Cal State Northridge. If junior forward Lauren Ware is included, Arizona has been without at least one player in every game this season, including both exhibition games.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

F-16 Flyover Scheduled for Saturday at Arizona Stadium

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Athletics will host a military flyover for Saturday's home football game versus Washington State. The 12:00 p.m. MST matchup with the Cougars is the program's annual Military and Veteran Appreciation Game as a pair of F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Air Force's 162 Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will fly over Arizona Stadium during the national anthem.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. UCLA

The Arizona Wildcats played 66 offensive snaps and 81 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 34-28 win over UCLA. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, one of the Wildcats’ top performers this year according to PFF, reportedly tore...
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
southernarizonaguide.com

Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review

On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
MARANA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona

It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
ARIZONA STATE
travellemming.com

22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)

I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson

ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ

