Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump’s Twitter account reinstated after nearly two-year ban
Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.New Twitter owner Elon Musk had held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.Mr Trump’s influential Twitter page was suspended for inciting violence following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Shortly after the announcement, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter and all of his previous tweets also reappeared. It seems to have been restored with 0 followers and following 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers...
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:03 p.m. EST
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount. DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch has conceded his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount. Frisch said Friday that he supports the recount but that it would be unrealistic to think it would flip enough votes for him to win. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.17 percentage points, or 554 votes out of over 327,000 votes counted.
KHQ Right Now
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 12-18, 2022
From the discovery of a mural suspected to have been created by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, of Ukraine, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low...
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
BEIJING — (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by...
Comments / 0