CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman who was last seen on Nov. 11. Cheryl Billups, 64, was last seen checking into the Motel 6 on Ashley Phosphate Road, police say. Authorities say Billups left the room and hasn’t been seen since....

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO