2d ago
This has got to stop! I don’t care if they are thugs or gangs it’s time someone steps up and stops this killing of these kids!
Related
abcnews4.com
Witnesses who dropped off shot teen at hospital wanted for questioning
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 16 year old on Monday. The sheriff's office says Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, dropped the victim off at a hospital before fleeing the area in a burgundy 2008 Ford F-350 with SC tag VAY240.
Mother, child traumatically injured in Cottageville crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her 10-year-old child were seriously hurt in a crash in the Cottageville area Saturday, according to fire-rescue officials. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Cottageville Highway/US-17A Saturday morning. Officials said a Nissan Versa was headed southbound when the vehicle veered […]
live5news.com
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
live5news.com
Deputies identify victim in deadly Hilton Head shooting
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island. Authorities have identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. Deputies responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to Northridge Plaza on William Hilton Parkway where they discovered...
Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
wtoc.com
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A young man was found dead in a parking lot after being shot. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. “There was a gentleman closing his business and as he was leaving, he found a man laying...
Hampton County Police seeking information related to deadly shooting
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement are searching for information related to a shooting that left two people dead on October 22. Police say that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Bryant Road in the Estill area of Hampton County. Multiple individuals shot at the crowd […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek motorcycle crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 30-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 who died on Monday. Horace John Miller, 30, of Moncks Corner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. On Monday, Nov. 14, shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
live5news.com
Man accused of robbing Johns Island convenience store
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Johns Island convenience store in October. Jemir Green, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, according to jail records. A police report states officers responded to Deportes Guadalajara on...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police looking for missing woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman who was last seen on Nov. 11. Cheryl Billups, 64, was last seen checking into the Motel 6 on Ashley Phosphate Road, police say. Authorities say Billups left the room and hasn’t been seen since....
live5news.com
After 12 years, family still waits for justice in deadly Ravenel shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information that will finally solve a 12-year-old cold case killing. Rasha Porter was 27 years old when he was shot to death at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2010, after someone...
live5news.com
Man facing kidnapping charges after domestic incident at gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man is facing four charges in connection with an incident that unfolded late Monday afternoon at a West Ashley gas station. Matthew Murray, 31, is charged with kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault and battery and possession of marijuana, according to...
live5news.com
Trooper struck by vehicle while directing traffic in Dorchester County Saturday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed one of its state troopers was injured Saturday while helping a towing company and directing traffic in the Ridgeville area. LCpl. Michael Bevins was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was released the...
yourislandnews.com
Boy, 2, found dead in pool
A 2-year-old boy was found dead in the swimming pool Saturday afternoon at a Beaufort hotel. Just before 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, an employee of the Country Inn & Suites at 2450 Boundary Street called police to report a potential case of child neglect in regards to a 5-year-old girl wandering the premises unaccompanied.
live5news.com
Man faces attempted murder charges after firing gun from car in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have released more information on a shooting that happened in North Charleston over the weekend. Hakeem Alston, 22, has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident on East Montague Avenue and Railroad Avenue Sunday early afternoon, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
wpde.com
16-year-old killed in Colleton shooting: CCSO
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating multiple shootings Sunday morning after a teenager died of shooting-related injuries. The 16-year-old male was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person(s). Deputies said he later died from his injuries. Two other driver-by...
BCSO: Unidentified man found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Around 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to Northridge Plaza in the 430 block of William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island for a report of a man down. Upon arrival, deputies […]
wach.com
Trooper: driver dead after early morning Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after an early morning crash in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. on SC 389 near 96 Road. There were two cars involved. The driver of a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling...
live5news.com
Police search for man wanted for attempted murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police warn a 24-year-old wanted man they are searching for should be considered armed and dangerous. Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted by Hampton Police on two counts of attempted murder. Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry has announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading...
