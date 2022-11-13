ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside SoCal: Breaking (11/13)

By Erica Olsen
 3 days ago

Inside SoCal: Breaking (11/13) 05:01

Breaking, or what the media coined as breakdancing in the 80s, is what inspires Bgirl Lily Breeze. However, it's taken years to get to this point.

Lilian Josefina Ortega, born to Mexican immigrant parents living in the San Fernando Valley, first learned to dance thanks to her father, "El Mambo." He taught her the Merengue, Salsa, and Mambo.

Then, in middle school, Hip Hop found its way to her and the rest they say is history. She became the "poster child" of Versa Style Dance Company and then entered the breaking scene in 2013.

After nearly a decade of honing her craft, this September she competed in Red Bull BC One National Finals - the largest, most prestigious global break-dancing competition. But, Lily says she's not done learning. Through the help of mentors and her community, she's on solid ground ready to reach for the sky.

Watch Lily Breeze perform on YouTube here or follow her on Instagram @lilybreeze27 .

