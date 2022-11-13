Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation underway in Eaton; Suspect in custody
EATON — One person is in custody after an investigation in Eaton Tuesday evening. Around 5:55 p.m., crews were called to the 300 block of East Somers Street on the report of a possible homicide, according to a release. A suspect has been arrested and is awaiting formal charges...
dayton247now.com
Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
WKRC
Butler County bust nets drugs, guns and cash; 1 arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's Regional Narcotics Task Force and Hamilton Police seized several types of drugs, guns and cash and made an arrest in Hamilton. Law enforcement agents served a search warrant at a location on Symmes Avenue. They said they found 1,000 fentanyl pills, an ounce of...
Fox 19
New jobs for Fairfield Twp police officers who quit after not shooting armed suspect
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers who recently resigned after not firing at an armed homicide suspect have new jobs in law enforcement. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW he hired Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett as correction officers for the jail, which the sheriff’s office operates.
WTVM
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A heart attack claimed the life of an Ohio man shortly after he found a mortally wounded teenager on the side of the road and waited at the scene to help first responders. Authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Anderson High School...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence at...
WRBI Radio
Police in three local counties looking for suspects in home, vehicle break-ins
— Police in three Southeastern Indiana counties are on the lookout for two men connected with a series of home and vehicle burglaries. The men are accused of breaking into a home on State Road 1 near St. Peters Road on Friday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they fled...
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
Fox 19
Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head back on job
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant who was fired after he was indicted for kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head is back on the job. A misdemeanor assault charge against Jesse Franklin was dropped in August 2021 by city prosecutors who couldn’t find a use of force expert to testify against him, according to his attorney.
Handgun among items stolen from vehicles in Harrison; police seek help to identify suspect
Harrison police are seeking information on a person caught on camera entering and stealing from unlocked vehicles in the township. A handgun was among the items stolen, according to police. The suspect was captured by residential security cameras early Sunday ransacking cars along Saxonburg Road, High Street and Jefferson Avenue.
WCPO
Police: 2 hospitalized after storage unit falls off truck, onto car at Fairfield underpass
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Dixie Highway is closed in both directions in Fairfield after a shipping container fell on a car, police said. The Fairfield Police Department said officers responded to a crash at a railroad underpass on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, crews determined a semi-tractor trailer carrying a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the unit to fall onto a Ford Fusion.
Coroner IDs woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Dayton; police seeking information from public
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m.:. A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Dayton early Saturday morning. The crash happened in 500 block of Salem Avenue shortly after 1 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the...
WKRC
Man suspected of murdering neighbor in Butler County held without bond
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor pleaded not guilty in a Butler County courtroom Monday. Austin Combs is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Anthony King, 43, on Chapel Road on November 5. King’s wife told the dispatcher the family...
15-year-old killed in hit-and-run; police hoping to identify car responsible
A 15-year-old boy was found in Anderson Township early Monday morning lying in the middle of a busy road, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
953wiki.com
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
fox56news.com
Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
1017thepoint.com
MAN INDICTED FOR FIRING SHOTS IN LAKENGREN
(Eaton, OH)--A Preble County grand jury has issued a criminal indictment against a man accused of firing shots inside Lakengren last month. On the evening of October 19, residents in the 200 block of Hatchet Drive heard several gunshots fired in rapid succession. At least one round struck a home. That round was found lodged in a couch where the homeowner was sleeping. After an extensive investigation, which included witness interviews and review of surveillance video, James Ivey was identified as the suspect. The incident was not a targeted case. Ivey does not know the victim and said he was shooting at what appeared to be a coyote. Last week, Ivey was indicted on one count Shooting into a Habitation (felony) and one count of Criminal Damaging (misdemeanor). Ivey has family that lives inside Lakengren and had permission to be inside the gated community. He was cooperative through the investigation. The weapon has been recovered.
linknky.com
Boone County man found safe, Golden-D alert canceled
Boone County Deputies shared that Joshua M. Lively, 31, of Florence, has been found safe after a Golden-D Alert was issued Friday evening. Joshua was reported missing after he was seen leaving his parent’s house Friday evening.
WLWT 5
Two people injured after storage unit falls off tractor-trailer
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield Police say two people are injured after a storage unit fell off a tractor-trailer in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue at the railroad underpass. Police say a semi-tractor trailer transporting a storage unit...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
