Boone County, KY

dayton247now.com

Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
OAKWOOD, OH
WKRC

Butler County bust nets drugs, guns and cash; 1 arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's Regional Narcotics Task Force and Hamilton Police seized several types of drugs, guns and cash and made an arrest in Hamilton. Law enforcement agents served a search warrant at a location on Symmes Avenue. They said they found 1,000 fentanyl pills, an ounce of...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence at...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Police: 2 hospitalized after storage unit falls off truck, onto car at Fairfield underpass

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Dixie Highway is closed in both directions in Fairfield after a shipping container fell on a car, police said. The Fairfield Police Department said officers responded to a crash at a railroad underpass on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, crews determined a semi-tractor trailer carrying a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the unit to fall onto a Ford Fusion.
FAIRFIELD, OH
953wiki.com

Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police

November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
MADISON, IN
fox56news.com

Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
GEORGETOWN, KY
1017thepoint.com

MAN INDICTED FOR FIRING SHOTS IN LAKENGREN

(Eaton, OH)--A Preble County grand jury has issued a criminal indictment against a man accused of firing shots inside Lakengren last month. On the evening of October 19, residents in the 200 block of Hatchet Drive heard several gunshots fired in rapid succession. At least one round struck a home. That round was found lodged in a couch where the homeowner was sleeping. After an extensive investigation, which included witness interviews and review of surveillance video, James Ivey was identified as the suspect. The incident was not a targeted case. Ivey does not know the victim and said he was shooting at what appeared to be a coyote. Last week, Ivey was indicted on one count Shooting into a Habitation (felony) and one count of Criminal Damaging (misdemeanor). Ivey has family that lives inside Lakengren and had permission to be inside the gated community. He was cooperative through the investigation. The weapon has been recovered.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Two people injured after storage unit falls off tractor-trailer

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield Police say two people are injured after a storage unit fell off a tractor-trailer in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue at the railroad underpass. Police say a semi-tractor trailer transporting a storage unit...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
HILLSBORO, OH

