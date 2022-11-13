ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Forgot how to drive in snow? IDOT has tips

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtInU_0j9LvWwW00

While the Quad Cities saw a few flakes of snow yesterday, areas to the south got actual accumulation. Vandalia reportedly got five inches and Effingham picked up nearly three inches. That means it’s time to break out the snow brushes and try to remember those winter driving skills.

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s “Winter Weather Get It Together” website has several tips to help drivers navigate the streets safely during winter weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8dZI_0j9LvWwW00
  • Wear a seat belt. It’s the law in Illinois and a good way to stay safe in an accident.
  • Slow down. Slower speeds, acceleration, steering and braking are necessary during winter driving conditions.
  • Drop it and drive. Using a handheld device while driving is against the law in Illinois.
  • Don’t crowd the plow. A snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.
  • Don’t use cruise control in snowy and icy conditions.
  • Watch out for black ice on roads that appear clear but can be treacherous.
  • Be especially careful when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shady areas. All these areas are prone to icing.
  • Stay home during bad weather unless absolutely necessary. If you do have to go somewhere, check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your travel route. Consider taking public transportation if it is an option.
  • Prepare an emergency kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first-aid kit.
  • Carry a cell phone and a car charger in case of emergency.
  • Follow Scott’s Law. Slow down and move over for stopped emergency, construction and maintenance vehicles.

Drivers should also check Getting Around Illinois for the latest road conditions and closures before they leave.

The IDOT will have over 1,700 snowplows ready to keep almost 16,000 miles of Illinois roads clear. Last year the IDOT spread almost 305,000 tons of salt statewide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Q985

Best Way To Get Updates For Illinois Winter Road Conditions

The winter weather kicked off this week and if you're traveling in Illinois, here's a website for updated road conditions. Residents Of Illinois Are Lucky To Experience All Four Seasons. I know there are exotic places in the United States where you can enjoy summer-type temperatures all year round. That...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022

4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
CHARLESTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Winter set to strike central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois

Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois

Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K

What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Snow clean-up is underway in the Metro East

METRO EAST, Ill. (KMOV) - Some people in the Metro East woke up to multiple inches of snow Saturday morning, leading to unexpected clean-ups. O’Fallon, Illinois resident Keith Robinder is spending the rest of his Saturday cleaning up. “I was expecting a dusting so I just came out and...
MASCOUTAH, IL
wlsam.com

Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?

John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Weather Advisory: First multi-inch snowfall of the season expected Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a strong cold front brought winter-like temperatures to Central Illinois late last week, the area is now in-line for it’s first multi-inch snowfall of the season on Tuesday. With impacts to the Tuesday morning commute expected, the National Weather Service has placed all of Central Illinois within a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 am to 12 pm Tuesday, November 15th.
PEORIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark

I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
CAHOKIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Ameren warns customers to be aware of scammers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren is warning customers in Illinois to be aware of aggressive scammer tactics. Ameren says the best way to protect yourself is to not trust someone asking for immediate payment. Employees will not demand that a payment is made in a specific way as some of the scammers do.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy