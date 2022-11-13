ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

OLOL North ER celebrates 5 year anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Health celebrated five years of the Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Services on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, with a special event at the campus on Airline Highway. Our Lady of the Lake North officially opened the emergency department,...
Baton Rouge General staff, former patients celebrate ICU renovations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Staff and former Baton Rouge General patients are celebrating the completion of ICU renovations at the hospital’s Bluebonnet campus. They gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to the Baton Rouge General, patients and their families started an initiative with the...
Work Downtown Play Downtown kicks off Nov. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new push to get downtown workers to stay longer before heading home. Restaurants and entertainment venues are hopping on board with something called “Work Downtown Play Downtown.”. It’s a new initiative that will allow workers to get a discount at participating...
BRPD search for missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department needs help finding a missing teen. According to BRPD, Angelique Renard, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10. Renard is described as being 5′6″. What she was wearing last has not been disclosed. Anyone with information on...
Toy donations needed for holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the season of giving, and Toys for Tots is starting to collect toy donations for the holiday season. While folks shop around for the holiday season, don’t forget about children who may have to go without. Toys for Tots will start accepting donations this weekend to make the holidays bright for families in need in the capital region.
Holiday lights return to Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General is welcoming the return of holiday lights at the hospital’s campus on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. The annual display will return on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the hospital,...
DEA hosts family summit in Baton Rouge on the overdose epidemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted a summit in Baton Rouge amid growing concerns surrounding fentanyl. 108,000 people died to a drug overdose in 2021, according to DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerly. To put that into perspective, that’s more people than what Tiger Stadium can hold.
1 injured in car crash on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. Louisiana State Police...
BRFD responds to vacant house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Tuesday, Nov.15. According to officials, the fire happened at a vacant home on North Acadian Thruway West. Officials say no contents were found inside the home. This is still an ongoing in investigation.
Run the Runway at the Baton Rouge Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Establishing lifelong healthy habits like physical activity are effective not only for kids but their parents. There are more opportunities in the Capital City to get moving. The YMCA is partnering with the Baton Rouge Metro Airport to host a 5K and 1-mile walk and...
Curbside Café food trailer unveiled for Livingston students

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A ribbon cutting marked the opening of the Curbside Café food trailer that will be used by LPPS to expand meal education and awareness for Livingston students. This collaboration started in 2020 between Livingston Parish Chamber, Leadership Livingston and Livingston Parish Public Schools. It was...
Food banks see higher demand closer to holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The face of hunger is changing in Baton Rouge, and the president of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank said the economy is causing them to see more people come to them for help. “Once we came out of COVID we really thought we were...
Group looking to encourage blood donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group is inviting the public to donate blood on Sunday, Nov. 13. NPHC organizations from LSU and Southern University have partnered with the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana and Our Lady of the Lake to host the United Blood Block Party. It’s really...
Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance on Tuesday, Nov.15. Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans, were observed from...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

