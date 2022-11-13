Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man suspected of assaulting women at Burien Transit Center arrested
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man is now in custody who investigators said would offer women rides at the Burien Transit Center, then try to sexually assault them once they were inside his car. He would then physically attack the women and even stabbed one victim if they refused his advances, investigators said.
KOMO News
2 arrested following pursuit from Federal Way to Seattle
Two people were arrested following a police chase that ended in Seattle’s North Beacon Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening. The police pursuit started in Federal Way after people in a white Kia Optima reportedly pointed a gun at someone. The vehicle crashed on 17th Avenue South near South Winthrop Street in North Beacon Hill, and multiple people in the Optima ran from the scene.
Police continue to investigate as another string of robberies hits King County
RENTON, Wash. — The crime spree continues in King County, as more businesses have become victims of armed robberies. Last week, seven convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint in Seattle, Skyway and Burien. Now, police believe the criminals are back at it. On Monday, a gas station and two...
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Woodinville crash
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday. King County deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue were called to the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road after an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Café, near downtown, at around 3 a.m.
KOMO News
1 dead, 2 others injured following officer-involved shooting in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Thurston County Monday afternoon. Officials said two men, who were wanted in Oregon, were spotted in a stolen car in Lewis County around 1 p.m. Monday. That's when Lewis County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the men kept driving and a pursuit began.
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
Chronicle
What Prosecutors Say Happened at Ingraham High Before Fatal Shooting
Ten minutes before a 17-year-old Ingraham High School student was fatally shot in a hallway last week, he was involved in a fight in a bathroom with five other students in a failed attempt to take a handgun from one of the teens, according to King County prosecutors. The 14-year-old...
knkx.org
Charges filed against two teens in fatal Seattle school shooting
The King County Prosecutor’s Office is charging a 14-year-old with murder and a 15-year- old with unlawful possession of a gun in connection to a shooting at Ingraham High School last week that left one student dead. Police say a fight in the school bathroom eventually led to the...
KOMO News
Lynnwood 2-year-old dies of suspected fentanyl exposure
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives believe a 2-year-old Lynnwood boy who died over the weekend likely died due to fentanyl exposure. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to an apartment on the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. Responding deputies gave the boy life-saving measures until aid units arrived.
Community unites around 9-year-old shot in suspected Renton road rage incident
BURIEN, Wash. — The young boy who was shot during a suspected road rage incident Friday afternoon is recovering at Harborview Medical Center. Police are still looking for the person who shot the boy. Nine-year-old Isaiah Johns' parents say he is still in the ICU, but did get his...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
2 carjacking suspects flee from troopers in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two carjacking suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lewis and Thurston counties Monday where shots were fired and police shot a suspect. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Lewis County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m....
KOMO News
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
Troopers searching for suspect after 74-year-old woman carjacked in Kent
KENT, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is searching for a suspected carjacker who stole a 74-year-old woman’s car after he caused a four-car collision in Kent on Saturday. The incident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near 288th Street. The suspect was traveling in...
Suspect found dead in apartment after shootout with Federal Way police
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man who shot his sister was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Federal Way police Sunday evening, according to officers. At 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest. Officers arrived and found that a man had shot his sister when she arrived at his apartment to check on his well-being.
knkx.org
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s role in the Manny Ellis case and his upcoming trial
Episode 7 of The Walk Home podcast is about a law enforcement official who has been part of the Manny Ellis case since the start: Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. In his former longtime role of spokesperson, Troyer was the recognizable face of the sheriff's office. For years, he'd been a calm, steady voice when anything terrible happened in Pierce County, like the brutal murders of Charlie and Braden Powell or the 2009 shooting of four police officers in Lakewood.
nwnewsradio.com
Case Mounting against accused Ingraham Shooter
King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock presiding over the two cases on Tuesday. The case is mounting against one of the two suspects allegedly involved in that deadly shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School. Wearing black pants and a lime green shirt the 14-year-old alleged shooter looked every...
Man arrested after biting Tukwila officer
TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was arrested after attacking two citizens and two police officers in Tukwila. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Southcenter District about an argument that had turned into a physical fight. A belligerent man who was acting erratically was reported to have attacked a security guard and a customer.
Former Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant arrested in domestic violence incident
A former sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was arrested at his Puyallup home by a SWAT team on Monday, according to a department spokesman. At 5:19 a.m., Robert Glen Carpenter’s girlfriend called the police about a domestic violence incident at their Puyallup home in the 8300 block of 191st Street East.
q13fox.com
Former Pierce County deputy arrested for domestic violence
TACOMA, Wash. - A former Pierce County Sheriff's deputy, who was previously charged for stabbing a man, has been arrested for domestic violence. According to the Pierce County inmate roster, 52-year-old Robert Glen Carpenter is being held on second-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment-domestic violence death threats, interference with reporting of domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.
MyNorthwest
