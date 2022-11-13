ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Three Observations From LSU's 13-10 Victory Over Arkansas

By Zack Nagy
 3 days ago

The Tigers ultimately handled business in their sloppy 13-10 victory over Arkansas on Saturday, clinching their spot in the SEC title game, and proving this team can get it done by any means necessary.

It was a frigid, dry afternoon in Fayetteville, but LSU dug deep to keep their lofty postseason hopes alive. Led by freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, his gutsy performance propelled the Tigers to another crucial SEC victory.

Here are three observations from Saturday’s win:

The Harold Perkins Game

Perkins continues to piece together a dominant freshman campaign and Saturday against Arkansas proved once again he’s going to be a star for quite some time. Totaling 8 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles, his masterful performance propelled the Tigers to a needed win.

The closeout speed Perkins attains paired with his unteachable instincts is what makes him such a dominant force for this LSU defense. For defensive coordinator Matt House to have both Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time is a recipe for success and it continues to give opposing offenses fits.

Perkins took social media by storm during Saturday’s performance. With former Tigers and college football fans from all over praising the youngster, he continues to be a force in the SEC already.

Josh Williams’ Brilliance

Perkins stole the show Saturday afternoon, but running back Josh Williams’ performance elevated this team in key moments. Finishing the day with 19 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown, Williams gave this offense life when it was struggling most.

It’s been the feel good story of the season. The former walk-on continues to make his presence felt for the Tigers, catapulting his status to LSU’s starting running back. As he continues proving he’s much more than just a third down back, Williams’ role will only increase as postseason play vastly approaches.

A Day To Forget For Jayden Daniels

It became a day to forget rather quickly for LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels. With two turnovers in the first quarter (one interception and one fumble), the struggles continued for most of the day.

Unable to get into a rhythm, sitting in the pocket too long and taking too many sacks, halted any offensive success for this unit. Though it wasn’t all Daniels. Lack of time for plays to develop paired with receivers unable to get open made for a long day at the office for this offense.

Finishing the day going 8-of-15 passing for 86 yards and two turnovers, Daniels proved he’s still human. After consecutive games where he looked flat out unstoppable, it was a given that defenses would find a way to contain him, but don’t get used to it. Daniels has adjusted well this season and will shake back in a big way come the final two games of the season.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Baton Rouge, LA
