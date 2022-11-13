Read full article on original website
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Sebastian Businesses Offering Free Turkeys for Thanksgiving
Sebastian’s business owners do their part every Thanksgiving to ensure everyone has a Thanksgiving dinner, and this year is no different. Here are a couple of options for families needing a little extra help. Turkey Share – Lulich & Attorneys and Dale Sorensen Real Estate. Lulich & Attorneys...
Locally-Owned and Operated Restaurant to Open in Vero Beach
“I won’t be open until months from now," owner Nicholas Dimino declares.
5 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Sebastian, FL
Would you like to spend quality time with your family this Thanksgiving without worrying about cooking and cleaning? Well, here are five great Sebastian dining options for you to choose from this Thanksgiving. Mo Bay Grill Thanksgiving Specials. Mo Bay Grill will be serving a special Thanksgiving day menu on...
WATCH: Roseland Food Pantry Drive at Sebastian Walmart
Sebastian Daily met with Sgt. Todd Finnegan with the Sebastian Police Department and the people who run the Roseland Food Pantry. ➡️ CLICK HERE to watch the live video from Sebastian Walmart. The Roseland Food Pantry was established in 2020 to assist Roseland senior citizens who needed essential items...
Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank
Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank. The City of Fort Pierce, in partnership with the Treasure Coast Food Bank, hosts its Annual. Thanksgiving Meal Distribution on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in an effort to help families. prepare for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The free, Thanksgiving giveaway will be...
Sebastian River Medical Center Gets Best Grade in Indian River County
The Sebastian River Medical Center, a Steward Family Hospital, received a “B” grade rating for Fall 2022, giving them the best score in Indian River County. Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital received a “C” grade rating. The rating comes from The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit...
Sebastian City Councilman Chris Nunn assists in saving docks at Fisherman’s Landing
Sebastian City Councilman Chris Nunn and his wife Amber were driving on Indian River Drive the morning after Hurricane Nicole when they saw Charlie Sembler and his team trying to prevent a wayward sailboat from hitting the docks near Fisherman’s Landing. “When visiting all the riverside marinas and restaurants,...
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast.
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
Intoxicated Barefoot Bay man yells at patrons in front of Micco Liquor Store
A Barefoot Bay man was arrested Friday evening in front of the Micco Liquor Store on charges of DUI and for having an open container in his vehicle in Florida. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the location after receiving calls from citizens about an intoxicated man yelling at people through the window of a Ford SUV.
Vero Beach police asking for public's help in finding missing man
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's top headlines and weather. Vero Beach police are attempting to locate a missing man. Robert S. Bridges Jr. was last seen Monday at 10:45 a.m. on the 700 Block of Flamevine Lane. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
Adopt Gowdie & Chula! Pets of the Week!
Gowdie is 7 years old and was found outside, alone and abandoned in the middle of Hurricane Ian. She was soaking wet, covered in fleas, underweight and severely dehydrated. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to HSTC. After some medical care and TLC, we are thrilled to announce that Gowdie is now happy, healthy, and waiting for her forever family to come take her home!
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce
An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. The sheriff's office said the shooting is still an active investigation.
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner
The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing and one of three winning Fantasy Five tickets was sold Monday night in Port St. Lucie.
Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon
Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
St. Lucie County high school student hit by van, Port St. Lucie police say
Authorities said a 14-year-old St. Lucie County high school student was hit by a van in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning.
Missionary Flights International delivers aide to Haiti amid cholera outbreak
A local non-profit organization is stepping up its efforts to help Haiti as the Caribbean island wages war on yet another health crisis.
FHP: Two injured after dump truck overturns in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash along A1A in Brevard County Monday afternoon. According to FHP, a dump truck was driving northbound on SR-A1A near Melbourne Beach when the driver of a Toyota RAV-4 pulled out of a parking lot hitting the front of the dump truck.
Fellsmere man attacks jail phones with a scrub brush over noise
A 50-year-old man was charged with criminal mischief after striking three public phones at the Indian River County Jail with a scrub brush because other inmates “are loud.”. Vincent Bryan Foggy told deputies he attacked the phones Tuesday night because he wanted to be in solitary confinement to get...
