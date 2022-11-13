ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Businesses Offering Free Turkeys for Thanksgiving

Sebastian’s business owners do their part every Thanksgiving to ensure everyone has a Thanksgiving dinner, and this year is no different. Here are a couple of options for families needing a little extra help. Turkey Share – Lulich & Attorneys and Dale Sorensen Real Estate. Lulich & Attorneys...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

5 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Sebastian, FL

Would you like to spend quality time with your family this Thanksgiving without worrying about cooking and cleaning? Well, here are five great Sebastian dining options for you to choose from this Thanksgiving. Mo Bay Grill Thanksgiving Specials. Mo Bay Grill will be serving a special Thanksgiving day menu on...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

WATCH: Roseland Food Pantry Drive at Sebastian Walmart

Sebastian Daily met with Sgt. Todd Finnegan with the Sebastian Police Department and the people who run the Roseland Food Pantry. ➡️ CLICK HERE to watch the live video from Sebastian Walmart. The Roseland Food Pantry was established in 2020 to assist Roseland senior citizens who needed essential items...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank

Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank. The City of Fort Pierce, in partnership with the Treasure Coast Food Bank, hosts its Annual. Thanksgiving Meal Distribution on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in an effort to help families. prepare for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The free, Thanksgiving giveaway will be...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System

Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Intoxicated Barefoot Bay man yells at patrons in front of Micco Liquor Store

A Barefoot Bay man was arrested Friday evening in front of the Micco Liquor Store on charges of DUI and for having an open container in his vehicle in Florida. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the location after receiving calls from citizens about an intoxicated man yelling at people through the window of a Ford SUV.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Vero Beach police asking for public's help in finding missing man

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's top headlines and weather. Vero Beach police are attempting to locate a missing man. Robert S. Bridges Jr. was last seen Monday at 10:45 a.m. on the 700 Block of Flamevine Lane. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Gowdie & Chula! Pets of the Week!

Gowdie is 7 years old and was found outside, alone and abandoned in the middle of Hurricane Ian. She was soaking wet, covered in fleas, underweight and severely dehydrated. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to HSTC. After some medical care and TLC, we are thrilled to announce that Gowdie is now happy, healthy, and waiting for her forever family to come take her home!
PALM CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon

Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Fellsmere man attacks jail phones with a scrub brush over noise

A 50-year-old man was charged with criminal mischief after striking three public phones at the Indian River County Jail with a scrub brush because other inmates “are loud.”. Vincent Bryan Foggy told deputies he attacked the phones Tuesday night because he wanted to be in solitary confinement to get...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

