Kansas City, MO

Jaguars-Chiefs inactives announced

By Mike Coutee
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The inactives have been announced for the Kansas City Chiefs before they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

These Chiefs players will not play against Jags:

  • RB Ronald Jones
  • QB Shane Buechele
  • S Nazeeh Johnson
  • WR Mecole Hardman
  • DE Joshua Kaindoh
  • T Darian Kinnard

These Jacksonville players will not play vs. the Chiefs:

  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • S Tyree Gillespie
  • CB Tevaughn Campbell
  • OL De’Shaan Dixon
  • OL John Miller

