Actor Joanna Pettet ("Knots Landing") is 80. Actor Steve Railsback is 77. Actor David Leisure ("Empty Nest") is 72. Actor Miguel Sandoval ("Medium") is 71. Actor Marg Helgenberger ("CSI") is 64. Drummer Mani of Stone Roses is 60. Country singer-guitarist Keith Burns of Trick Pony is 59. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 58. Actor Harry Lennix ("The Blacklist") is 58. Guitarist Dave Kushner of Velvet Revolver is 56. Actor Lisa Bonet is 55. Actor Tammy Lauren ("Wanda at Large," "Martial Law") is 54. Singer Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd is 53. Actor Martha Plimpton is 52. Actor Missi Pyle ("Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay") is 50. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 45. Singer Trevor Penick of O-Town is 43. Actor Kimberley J. Brown ("Halloweentown") is 38. Singer Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted is 34. Comedian Pete Davidson ("Saturday Night Live") is 29. Actor Casey Moss ("Days of Our Lives") is 29. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey ("Heroes," "My Wife and Kids") is 27.

