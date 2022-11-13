To Strengthen Water Traffic Safety Supervision is to Boost the Process of Building Country with Strong Traffic Network

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global group with a mission to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, is in a pending transaction with VIA Motors, which just entered a partnership to develop a fully electric class 2b delivery van. A U.S.-based, all-electric commercial OEM vehicle manufacturer at the forefront of fleet electrification, VIA Motors is working with EAVX, the newest business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (“JBPCO”), to offer the new vehicle; the companies anticipate that initial proofs of concept will be available next year. According to the announcement, the delivery van will be designed and prototyped by EAVX and will feature VIA’s proprietary VDRIVE skateboard (low-floor) technology; the body of the vehicle will be manufactured by Morgan Olson. The class 2b delivery van is the first of the class 2-5 electric work trucks that VIA Motors and EAVX plan on developing. “VIA Motors is working to change last- and mid-mile delivery with functional, reliable and durable electric work trucks that are preferred by drivers and have an attractive total cost of ownership,” said VIA Motors CEO Bob Purcell in the press release. “By pairing VIA’s industry-leading VDRIVE skateboard and EAVX’s innovative, walk-in van concept, we view this as the perfect partnership as we strive to develop technology that delivers a smooth, quiet and ergonomically pleasing experience for drivers.”

