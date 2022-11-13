ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - EIGR

Read full article on original website
Majic Wheels Corp. Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.
Majic Wheels Corp. (“Majic Wheels”) (OTC: MJWL), a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies focused on disruptive industries such as Fintech, Insurtech, software development, and crypto exchange platform, through strategic acquisitions, and OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (“OceanTech”) (Nasdaq: OTEC/OTECU/OTECW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) that will result in Majic Wheels becoming a publicly listed company on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Additionally, concurrent and in connection with the Merger Agreement, OceanTech and Majic Wheels have entered into a Forward Share Purchase Agreement for up to $40 million committed backstop by Meteora Capital Partners and its affiliates (collectively, “Meteora”).
AerSale Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase
AerSale Corporation (“AerSale”) (NASDAQ: ASLE), a leading provider of aviation products and services, today announced that certain of its stockholders, including affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering (the “Offering”) 4,000,000 shares of common stock of AerSale pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed by AerSale with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Selling Stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. No shares are being issued or sold by AerSale. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering.
Tenet to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, beginning at 8:10 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors....
Fragrance Creators Showcases 2022 Impacts Delivered for Business and Consumers During Its First In-Person Annual Meeting in Two Years
WASHINGTON - November 15, 2022 - (Newswire.com) The Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) celebrated a myriad of results the organization has delivered for business and consumers during its 2022 Annual Meeting held today in Morristown, New Jersey. Association leaders confirmed the efficacy of Fragrance Creators' 2016 strategic overhaul, which centered around strengthening and modernizing its regulatory science capacity while building trust and appreciation for fragrance and the well-being benefits it delivers to billions of consumers every day. The association's monitoring, analysis and custom templates and trackers are essential to providing members with the insights and tools they need to stay ahead of the curve. This Foresight is crucial in Fragrance Creators' ability to be the proven leader representing fragrance manufacturers and others along the value chain.
90% of companies lose potential customers during the digital onboarding process, according to ABBYY State of Intelligent Automation Report Q4-2022
Engagement and customer experience make up 52% of the reasons customers leave in the first 90 days. Respondents believe if the abandonment rate was reduced by 50%, it would increase customer acquisition by 29% and increase revenue by 26%. More than a third (34%) still plan to include human interaction...
InvestorNewsBreaks – Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) in Pending Transaction with VIA Motors, Which Is Developing Fully Electric Class 2b Delivery Van
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global group with a mission to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, is in a pending transaction with VIA Motors, which just entered a partnership to develop a fully electric class 2b delivery van. A U.S.-based, all-electric commercial OEM vehicle manufacturer at the forefront of fleet electrification, VIA Motors is working with EAVX, the newest business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (“JBPCO”), to offer the new vehicle; the companies anticipate that initial proofs of concept will be available next year. According to the announcement, the delivery van will be designed and prototyped by EAVX and will feature VIA’s proprietary VDRIVE skateboard (low-floor) technology; the body of the vehicle will be manufactured by Morgan Olson. The class 2b delivery van is the first of the class 2-5 electric work trucks that VIA Motors and EAVX plan on developing. “VIA Motors is working to change last- and mid-mile delivery with functional, reliable and durable electric work trucks that are preferred by drivers and have an attractive total cost of ownership,” said VIA Motors CEO Bob Purcell in the press release. “By pairing VIA’s industry-leading VDRIVE skateboard and EAVX’s innovative, walk-in van concept, we view this as the perfect partnership as we strive to develop technology that delivers a smooth, quiet and ergonomically pleasing experience for drivers.”
RYAM CFO, SVP Finance to Present at Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) announced today Marcus J. Moeltner, its Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President Finance, will be presenting at the 2022 Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Management will also be hosting meetings with investors on November 29 and 30, 2022.
Sierra Mutual Funds Introduces Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 30 Fund
New Fund Latest to Apply Flexible Equity Exposure to Sierra’s Tactical Approach. Sierra Mutual Funds, Inc., a leader in tactical asset management, today announced the launch of the Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 30 Fund (SRTJX), a mutual fund that targets an average equity exposure of 15%-30% over a three-year period. The new fund will utilize Sierra’s distinctive tactical investment approach to achieve its objectives of providing total return while limiting volatility and downside risk. Its introduction follows last year’s launch of the Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 50 Fund (SRFJX), which targets an average equity between 30% and 50% over a three-year period.
Cleverman Inc. Launches “Single Stride”, an end-to-end Lead Generation Program for Service & SaaS SMBs
The Single Stride Program is designed to help SaaS and service companies build pipelines of sales-qualified leads. Cleverman Inc., a New York-based digital marketing agency, has successfully launched its innovative lead generation program, “Single Stride”. Made to reliably pack their service & SaaS clients’ calendars with sales-qualified appointments,...
Bezant Technologies Closes Seed Financing to Expand Its Use of Machine Learning to Generate Uncorrelated Alpha by Trading Crypto Markets
NEW YORK - November 16, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Bezant Technologies generates high, risk-adjusted returns that are uncorrelated with traditional portfolio components by using multiple proprietary Machine Learning (ML) models to trade digital assets long and short over a short duration. Bezant Technologies recently closed a seed financing to accelerate the...
Shoe Carnival Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Q3 EPS grows to highest level of year with sequential growth versus Q2 and Q1. Customer count grows to record level, contributing to second highest quarterly sales in history. Raising annual operating margin guidance; re-affirming annual earnings guidance within tightened range. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the "Company"), a leading...
Autistic Disorder Drug Pipeline Market Research Report 2022: Comprehensive Insights About 25+ Companies and 30+ Pipeline Drugs - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Autistic Disorder - Pipeline Insight, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This "Autistic disorder - Pipeline Insight, 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Autistic disorder pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It...
Garuda Therapeutics Announces Appointment of David DiGiusto, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer
Garuda Therapeutics (Garuda), a company creating off-the-shelf, durable blood stem cell therapies, today announced the appointment of David DiGiusto, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. DiGiusto most recently served as CTO and SVP Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine at National Resilience Inc., a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines.
Advisor360° Survey: Financial Advisors Are Losing Business Due to Subpar Technology
73 Percent of Advisors Say Millennials & Gen Z Require Different Engagement than Boomers & Gen X. While the right technology may give financial advisors an edge, the wrong technology can cost them real dollars and real clients. A new report by Advisor360°, a leading provider of integrated technology for broker-dealers and other wealth managers, finds that 65 percent of advisors surveyed from a wide range of firms across the industry have lost business from clients or prospects due to outdated wealth management technology.
Interim results for the period ended September 30, 2022
Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or "the Company") reports Net income of $141.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $85.2 million for Q3 2022 ("Q3" or "the quarter"). FLNG Hilli customer elected to exercise optional capacity of 0.2 million tons per annum ("MTPA") of Dutch Title Transfer Facility (“TTF”) linked production from 2023 to 2026.
Babylon to Provide Fitbits, Expand Access to Proactive Monitoring for Eligible Members
The data will provide care teams with insights into members’ health and wellness for more integrated care. The Fitbit devices will be provided to a targeted subset of members for care coordination and management. Members can monitor their activity levels and sleep patterns and sync this data with the...
