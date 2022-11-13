ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyin Ryan and all the race fans to ‘Break Out the Bandido’ for the NHRA Finals at Pomona

By Dane Neal
 3 days ago

Flyin Ryan ready to race at the NHRA Finals in Pomona – photos – Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Flyin Ryan Oehler joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio live from the track during the NHRA finals in Pomona. Hear as Ryan talks about excitement for racing and helping to bring Tequila to the Track with El Bandido Yankee. Ryan fills us in on how El Bandido Yankee is the exclusive Tequila for NHRA race weekend and how he and the pro stock Motorcycle team are building his racing program with even more fast for fans coming in 2023.

