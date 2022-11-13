Read full article on original website
Related
Deji bruised Floyd Mayweather's cheek and Jake Paul got screamed at during a chaotic boxing exhibition
Floyd Mayweather danced rings around Deji before stopping him during a boxing night in which Jake Paul was targeted by his enemies.
Sporting News
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
worldboxingnews.net
Without Mayweather or big name, Gervonta Davis PPV’s will fail
Boxing champion Gervonta Davis is at a crossroads in his career as a fight with Ryan Garcia on Pay Per View hangs in the balance. With his future uncertain regarding promoter, manager, network, or opponent, Davis is staring into an absolute abyss at the moment. The PPV sales ship has...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Yardbarker
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricky Pitbull fight for family legacy, respect and the lightweight title
Usman Nurmagomedov and Patricky Pitbull have a lot more in common than one might think at first glance. Both are trying to live up to a storied family legacy and both are trying to erase any doubts about their ability inside the cage. Pitbull defends his Bellator lightweight championship against Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.
Yardbarker
Bret Hart: I Wish I Didn’t Leave WWF And Go To WCW, I Probably Wouldn’t Have Had To Wrestle Goldberg
Bret Hart looks back on the Montreal Screwjob. Hart faced Shawn Michaels at WWE Survivor Series 1997, where the infamous Montreal Screwjob occurred; Michaels won the match when the referee rang the bell while he had Hart in the Sharpshooter, though Hart didn’t submit. As a result, Michaels won the WWF Championship. “The Hitman” subsequently left WWE when his contract was up, and he signed with WCW. At Starrcade 1999, Hart faced one of WCW’s top stars, Goldberg, and suffered a severe concussion when the latter kicked him in the head. The injury ultimately ended Hart’s career.
SkySports
Richard Riakporhe lines up Krzysztof Glowacki next, before targeting world title fight or Chris Billam-Smith rematch
Richard Riakporhe’s next fight should lead him to a world title shot or a richly anticipated rematch with British rival Chris Billam-Smith. Riakporhe will fight Poland's Krzysztof Glowacki next, his promoter Ben Shalom revealed. That will likely take place in January in the new year. Billam-Smith returns for 'the...
Dominick Reyes optimistic despite UFC 281 KO loss: 'I'll be back'
Dominick Reyes is staying positive despite going through a rough patch in his career. The former UFC title challenger suffered a first-round knockout loss in his return to the octagon Saturday at UFC 281. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) was knocked out in vicious fashion just 80 seconds into his light heavyweight bout with Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA, 7-2 UFC).
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy steps in for Vitor Belfort to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at Misfits Boxing event this weekend
Hasim Rahman Jr. will still face a former UFC fighter this weekend in a boxing match. Promotional officials announced on Tuesday that due to Vitor Belfort’s withdrawal, Rahman will now face Greg Hardy at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing event at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The card will stream on DAZN.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 referee, judging assignments revealed for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official UFC 282 poster here. Referee Marc Goddard will...
Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281
Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
SkySports
Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury: Filip Hrgovic mandatory 'will not influence' the undisputed heavyweight title fight, says Usyk promoter
Oleksandr Usyk's team do not expect any mandatory commitments to derail the Ukrainian's undisputed heavyweight title clash with Tyson Fury. Filip Hrgovic's promoter declared the Croatian would become the mandatory for the IBF belt, one of the three titles that Usyk holds. But Usyk means to pursue a showdown with...
Boxing Scene
Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella
DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia wants Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo in 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Jaime Munguia hopes to challenge IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin or WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo in 2023 after he faces Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday night on November 19th on DAZN in Guadalajara, Mexico. With Jermall inactive for the last year and a half, the odds...
Dana White Discusses UFC Return to Australia and Potential 2023 Debut in Africa; ‘We’re Excited About It’
Dana White and the UFC have big plans for 2023. The UFC President delivered some details on where the promotion may be heading in the new year. During an appearance on MMA on SiriusXM, White divulged some details while speaking to Din Thomas and RJ Clifford. Not only is the UFC looking to finally move on from its events at The APEX in Las Vegas, but the promotion will also look to travel abroad once again, returning to countries it has been long absent from.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair: 'Stone Cold Steve Austin and CM Punk? Come on. Give me a break. You can't even mention their name in the same breath.'
On a "Q&A" edition of "To Be The Man" on AdFreeShows.com, Ric Flair commented on seeing the finalized version of the documentary that was made about his life that will be airing on the Peacock Network:. "I saw my documentary yesterday and if I live till it airs, it will...
A medical doctor famous on YouTube had his first professional boxing match on Showtime's Pay Per View
Dr. Mikhail Varshavski (born 1989) and popularly known as Dr. Mike is a Russian-American family physician who has taken social media and the internet by storm for his medical-based videos and advice.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday, Nov.19th, live on DAZN
By Brian Webber: Unbeaten middleweight contender Jaime Munguia will be fighting this Saturday night against Gonzalo Gaston Coria in the 10-round main event live on DAZN on November 19th at Astros Arena, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The start time of the event is 7:00 p.m. ET / midnight BST. The unbeaten...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo's International Team vs. USA Team: "No Way They Can Beat LeBron, Curry, And Durant"
The talent level in the NBA is as high as it has ever been, and that's thanks to the influx of foreign talent over the last decade or so. In fact, you can make an argument that the foreign players are dominating the league in some ways, as the MVP award has gone to an international player in each of the last 4 seasons.
Comments / 0