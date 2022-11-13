ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

worldboxingnews.net

Without Mayweather or big name, Gervonta Davis PPV’s will fail

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis is at a crossroads in his career as a fight with Ryan Garcia on Pay Per View hangs in the balance. With his future uncertain regarding promoter, manager, network, or opponent, Davis is staring into an absolute abyss at the moment. The PPV sales ship has...
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Yardbarker

Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay

We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricky Pitbull fight for family legacy, respect and the lightweight title

Usman Nurmagomedov and Patricky Pitbull have a lot more in common than one might think at first glance. Both are trying to live up to a storied family legacy and both are trying to erase any doubts about their ability inside the cage. Pitbull defends his Bellator lightweight championship against Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bret Hart: I Wish I Didn’t Leave WWF And Go To WCW, I Probably Wouldn’t Have Had To Wrestle Goldberg

Bret Hart looks back on the Montreal Screwjob. Hart faced Shawn Michaels at WWE Survivor Series 1997, where the infamous Montreal Screwjob occurred; Michaels won the match when the referee rang the bell while he had Hart in the Sharpshooter, though Hart didn’t submit. As a result, Michaels won the WWF Championship. “The Hitman” subsequently left WWE when his contract was up, and he signed with WCW. At Starrcade 1999, Hart faced one of WCW’s top stars, Goldberg, and suffered a severe concussion when the latter kicked him in the head. The injury ultimately ended Hart’s career.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dominick Reyes optimistic despite UFC 281 KO loss: 'I'll be back'

Dominick Reyes is staying positive despite going through a rough patch in his career. The former UFC title challenger suffered a first-round knockout loss in his return to the octagon Saturday at UFC 281. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) was knocked out in vicious fashion just 80 seconds into his light heavyweight bout with Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA, 7-2 UFC).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281

Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
Boxing Scene

Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella

DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
BoxingNews24.com

Jaime Munguia wants Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo in 2023

By Dan Ambrose: Jaime Munguia hopes to challenge IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin or WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo in 2023 after he faces Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday night on November 19th on DAZN in Guadalajara, Mexico. With Jermall inactive for the last year and a half, the odds...
MiddleEasy

Dana White Discusses UFC Return to Australia and Potential 2023 Debut in Africa; ‘We’re Excited About It’

Dana White and the UFC have big plans for 2023. The UFC President delivered some details on where the promotion may be heading in the new year. During an appearance on MMA on SiriusXM, White divulged some details while speaking to Din Thomas and RJ Clifford. Not only is the UFC looking to finally move on from its events at The APEX in Las Vegas, but the promotion will also look to travel abroad once again, returning to countries it has been long absent from.
BoxingNews24.com

Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday, Nov.19th, live on DAZN

By Brian Webber: Unbeaten middleweight contender Jaime Munguia will be fighting this Saturday night against Gonzalo Gaston Coria in the 10-round main event live on DAZN on November 19th at Astros Arena, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The start time of the event is 7:00 p.m. ET / midnight BST. The unbeaten...

