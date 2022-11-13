ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
BBC

England v Norway - build-up to Lionesses' final match of year

Sarina Wiegman is expecting to face a "very different" Norway team to the one they demolished 8-0 four months ago at Euro 2022. Since failing to get out of the group stage at the Euros, Norway have replaced head coach Martin Sjogren with former England interim boss Hege Riise. "We...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy