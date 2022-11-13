Read full article on original website
sporf.com
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Jamie Carragher hints that 3 ex-United legends will still defend CR7
Jamie Carragher has sent a jibe to a trio of former Man United players, saying that they will likely still defend Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Portugal star’s explosive interview comments. During a bombshell talk with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo explained how he felt that Man United had “betrayed”...
Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
Super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to offer his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming weeks.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
ESPN
Will Ronaldo comments help him, Man United break ties? Plus: Juventus show form; Man City drop points
This was the final weekend before European soccer goes on hold until after the World Cup, and it certainly delivered plenty for us to talk and think about over the coming weeks. There were big wins for Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. There were concerns for Man City and Milan to dissect during the break, too, but the biggest event of all was arguably Sunday night's seismic remarks by Cristiano Ronaldo about his unhappiness at Manchester United.
Report: Chelsea Have Entered The Race To Sign Youssoufa Moukoko
Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.
BBC
Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
Yardbarker
Former Manchester City Defender Appointed River Plate Manager, Made Over Century Of Appearances
Argentinian side River Plate have announced the appointment of former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis as their next manager. Having played at River Plate at the beginning of his career for six years and winning many titles, Demichelis has decided on a new challenge, moving away from his coaching position at Bayern Munich II.
Sadio Mane will miss Senegal’s ‘first games’ of the World Cup with injury
It’s not sounding great for Senegal star Sadio Mané’s chances of playing at the World Cup. Mané was forced out of Bayern Munich’s game against Werder Bremen last week with a fibula injury, putting his status for the World Cup in doubt. On Tuesday, Senegal federation board member Abdoulaye Sow offered an update on Mané. It wasn’t positive. “We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio because we have 25 players apart from Sadio,” Sow said in quotes published by the AP. “No one would have wanted it, but that’s what’s happened to us.” That’s “games,”...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how Liverpool beat three clubs to attacker signing
Fabrizio Romano has explained how Liverpool managed to beat Barcelona, Tottenham and West Ham United to the transfer of Luis Diaz back in January. The Colombia international has been a big hit at Anfield, and that’s not too surprising after the immense potential he showed during his time at previous club Porto.
Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
Nike’s Footballverse World Cup ad is a tour de force of soccer science
Nike’s official World Cup commercials are usually worth the wait, and this year’s version is no exception. The ad, titled “Nike FC Presents the Footballverse,” attempts to answer the unanswerable: What would happen if soccer legends from different eras could face off against each other? The scene begins at a lab in Switzerland, with two scientists arguing who is better: Kylian Mbappé now, or Ronaldinho in 2006. Through the magic of technology, the team manages to summon both players for a one-on-one battle. Naturally, Oingo Boingo’s 1985 hit “Weird Science” begins to play. From there, the stars of past and present begin to appear, including...
Yardbarker
“It is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”, says Fabrizio Romano
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is surely on his way out of Old Trafford now after his explosive outburst in his interview with Piers Morgan. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has strongly claimed that it looks like it’s all over between the Portugal international and the Red Devils, with manager Erik ten Hag “furious” after the player’s strongly-worded quotes came out last night.
FOX Sports
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret that the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it's been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah — those key contributors all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
Yardbarker
Arsenal join the race for 13-goal Bundesliga star wanted by two PL rivals
Arsenal have joined the race to sign Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach. According to a report from Fichajes, the Gunners will have to face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur as well. Thuram has been in excellent form for the German club this season and he has...
SkySports
Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage
Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage. The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.
Sporting News
Clubs with most players at World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich and Barcelona rank above Premier League duo
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is the first to be played through the Northern Hemisphere's winter and as such, the top football leagues around the world will have to stop as their players head to the tournament. Most of the teams in Europe's top five leagues will see at...
Cristiano Ronaldo says Alex Ferguson advised against Manchester City move
In the first part of his interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about his Manchester United return and claimed younger players ‘don’t care’
