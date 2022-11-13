ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

Comments / 1

Related
KITV.com

Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI raids Area 51 journalist; seizes computers, files, holds girlfriend at gunpoint: Report

The FBI reportedly raided the Las Vegas and Rachel, Nevada homes of prominent Area 51 researcher Joerg Arnu earlier this month, seized his computers and files and held his girlfriend at gunpoint. This reported raid comes after President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice implemented new measures meant to limit federal law enforcement records seizures against journalists.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: HNN Sunrise's own Grace Lee got married!

Prices at the pump ease slightly. Smart Money Monday: Thinking of starting a small business? Here's some tips. Sophia Teruya from Bank of Hawaii provides some strategy and tips for starting a small business during a recession. City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration. Updated: 6 hours...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out

When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
HILO, HI
petnewsdaily.com

Hawaiian Dog Names (The Best Ideas)

Hawaiian dog names are an excellent choice for pup-parents that want to gift their four-legged friend with a name that inspires peace and love. The Hawaiian language is famously known for its musical cadences. The Hawaiian language is made from only 13 letters and emphasizes soft, gentle flow. The few...
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PA man faces jail for threatening repo man with a gun

An Upper Merion man is headed to jail for his violent confrontation with a repo man during which he threatened the tow truck operator with a gun and tried to force him off the road. Johnathan Ortiz, 32, of the 200 block of Gulph Lane, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy