Bucs’ RB Leonard Fournette doubtful to return against Seahawks

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful to return to the game against the Seattle Seahawks after sustaining a hip injury.

Fournette was seen with his midsection wrapped, but he was walking around on the sideline.

The running back scored the second touchdown of the game for the Buccaneers. Fournette also threw a pass intended to Brady that was intercepted which led to a flag called on Brady for tripping.

The Buccaneers currently lead the Seahawks 21-16 with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

