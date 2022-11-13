Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Exhibition days limited as Floyd Mayweather gets YouTuber shiner
Floyd Mayweather may not be able to participate in many more exhibitions after getting a shiner from a YouTuber in Dubai. Despite toying with Deji and stopping him in six at the Coca-Cola Arena, Mayweather left the ring with a massive abrasion under his eye. Turning 46 in February, it’s...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Aims To Finalize Deal For Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury
Frank Warren, promoter for light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, expects a deal to be finalized with Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Warren believes the fight will land on a date in February or March of next year. The two rivals were scheduled to collide on two occasions in the...
Boxing Scene
New Opponent Sought For Arslanbek Makhmudov on Dec. 16 Show In Shawinigan, Canada
Arslanbek Makhmudov suddenly finds himself without a confirmed opponent for his next fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a new foe awaits the unbeaten heavyweight contender, who will headline a December 16 show from Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Canada. Makhmudov was originally due to face Nigeria’s Raphael Akpejiori, who—according to a breaking news report from Canada-based network TVA Sports—will instead take a regional title fight in his home country.
Boxing Scene
Porter on Crawford Negotiating For Spence Fight: 'Doing It On Your Own Ain’t Gon' Get It Done'
Shawn Porter evidently thinks that Terence Crawford could have approached negotiations for an undisputed welterweight fight with Errol Spence Jr. in a more sensible manner. Crawford and Spence were in talks for several months but the highly anticipated bout never reached the finish line. Earlier this month, Crawford took to social media to explain how the fight failed to get made, and he pinned most of the blame on Spence and his influential advisor Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions. In his 20-minute Instagram Live interview, Crawford made it clear he was intimately involved in all the granular aspects of negotiations, saying he spoke to Haymon directly. Crawford, a free agent, left his longtime promoter Top Rank last year.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen
Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
Yardbarker
John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai
Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
Khamzat Chimaev calls out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira: “I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother”
Khamzat Chimaev has called out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira following last night’s event in New York. Pereira (7-1 MMA) squared off with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s fight card at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s middleweight title up for grabs.
Boxing Scene
Liam Williams vs. Nizar Trimech Added To November 25 Card at York Hall
Liam Williams (24-4-1, 18 KOs) will be setting his sights on a statement win to gear up for another shot at the world title as he faces Nizar Trimech (9-3-2, 4 KOs), as he hopes for a big win in York, live on Channel 5. One of Welsh boxing’s most...
Boxing Scene
Misfits Boxing: Hardy, Briggs Eyed As Replacements To Face Rahman Jr; Overtflow-Faze Temperrr Added
Overtflow will get another swing at a key member of the FaZe Clan on a show where the field has narrowed in the search for a new opponent to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in the main event. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that another influencer bout has been added to this weekend’s...
Boxing Scene
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Announce ‘Holy Ears’ Cannabis Partnership
One of the most infamous sporting scandals of the 1990s will be commercialized in a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, it was announced Monday. (Photo by Tyson 2.0) Heavyweight greats — and former blood rivals — Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together to form a new cannabis company called Carma Holdings, which also includes Tyson’s existing cannabis company, Tyson 2.0. Their first product will be “Holy Ears,” which is described as “all-natural, vegan and gluten-free; and will be offered in THC, Delta 8 and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties.”
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis: Once I Get The Belt - People Will Have To Say My Name!
Regis Prograis is in a good mood. You might not expect that from someone who has to weigh in the day after Thanksgiving, but for the “Rougarou,” some things are more important than turkey and pumpkin pie. “Boxing is my job, my career, and Thanksgiving comes every year,”...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Responds To Exhibition Criticism: 'Currency Over Legacy'
Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to live up to his sassy moniker. The Hall of Fame boxer recently collected yet another high-figure payday on the exhibition circuit, this time coming off a sixth-round stoppage of YouTuber Deji Olatunji Sunday at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Afterward, Mayweather was asked to comment on...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Dirrell Doesn't Envision Plant Beating Benavidez: “I Think It'll Be A One Sided Fight”
Although Anthony Dirrell isn't getting any younger, at the age of 38, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder firmly believed that at least one world title run was left in his aging bones. Desperate to prove that his time amongst the division’s elite was far from over, the Flint,...
MMAmania.com
Brendan Schaub declares Alex Pereira couldn’t beat ‘a single guy in Top 5’
With his massive win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, Alex Pereira rocketed up the Middleweight rankings into the top slot as 185-pound champion. He also made his debut in UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings. For slaying “The Last Stylebender,” Pereira appeared in the No. 8 slot, sandwiched between Charles Oliveira and Aljamain Sterling.
Boxing Scene
Steve Spark Finds Peace Amidst The Chaos Against Montana Love
Sixteen months ago, Steve Spark was at his day job as a bartender slinging drinks at the local pub when he received a call that would alter the trajectory of his life and career. He was being offered a fight against Tim Tszyu, now regarded as one of the best light middleweights in the world, ten days later. Although Spark was a natural 140-pounder, he said yes without hesitation. He finished pouring his drink, finished his shift, and began getting ready for a gargantuan challenge.
Boxing Scene
Josh Warrington: I've Had One Off Night - People All of a Sudden Forget My Level!
It’s taken a while for Josh Warrington’s demeanor to change. The lovable rogue, the likeable Leeds ticket-seller, the world class featherweight known as one of the sport’s easy-going good guys now has cause to lace his words with malice. An old rival says they have personal business...
Boxing Scene
Avanesyan: I Know I'm Huge Underdog, My Aggressive Style Will Give Crawford Problems
WBO #6 welterweight contender, David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), is preparing for the toughest fight of his career, a 12-round Championship showdown with WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. Avanesyan, deep in training, talks...
Boxing Scene
Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella
DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
Boxing Scene
Mega-Fight Failures Boost Big-Top Appetite
Maybe it’s Mike Tyson’s fault. Or perhaps we can blame Jake Paul. Though truly meaningful fights can’t seem to get made on anything resembling a regular basis, there’s been no shortage of the exhibitions and other nonsense that went mainstream when “Iron Mike” and the “Problem Child” got involved in late 2020.
