Bengals linemen Khalid Kareem, Hakeem Adeniji motivate each other through shared faith and adversity

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber isn’t sure what his role will be on Saturday against Pittsburgh. Huber, who holds the team record for most games played (216 and counting), knows his job is in jeopardy coming out of the bye week given his recent performance. He has the second lowest net punting average (37.4) in the league and that’s a notable number since his net punting average has only dipped below 40 yards once in the last 10 seasons.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO