Bengals linemen Khalid Kareem, Hakeem Adeniji motivate each other through shared faith and adversity

Browns guard Wyatt Teller disappointed after he leaves Sunday’s game: ‘I was almost to tears that I wanted to be out there’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Browns right guard Wyatt Teller wanted to be out the for his teammates on Sunday. “I was almost to tears that I wanted to be out there,” he said following Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase eyes return
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase plans to test his hip in practice this week following Cincinnati’s Week 10 bye. The
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
Cleveland.com
Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice, but focus remains on Jacoby Brissett
BEREA, Ohio -- If you didn’t look closely, there weren’t many signs here Deshaun Watson was returning to practice for the Browns. A security guard stationed outside the visitor’s parking lot entrance across the street and another in front of the facility itself were the only visible abnormalities.
How much blame does Andrew Berry share in Browns’ struggles? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A day after the Browns fell in embarrassing fashion to the Dolphins, we turned to our Football Insider subscribers for questions about all things Browns in our Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss questions from our subscribers about Andrew...
Watch Deshaun Watson in early drills on his first day back at Browns practice since training camp
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson participate in early drills on his first day back in practice since training camp. Taking reps at various points behind Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond, Watson threw to receivers and tight ends, and began the process of working his way back into football shape for his start in Houston on Dec. 4.
Deshaun Watson returns to practice; Myles Garrett believes Browns can rattle Josh Allen: Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson returns to the Browns practice field Wednesday, and to a team that still has a pulse as it heads to Buffalo Sunday to face the 6-3 Bills. Coach Kevin Stefanski stressed Monday that even with Watson back, the priority for the 3-6 Browns this week is to get Jacoby Brissett ready to face the Bills in an almost must-win situation.
Joe Burrow on rematch with Steelers, his appendectomy, Justin Jefferson and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was ready to turn the page Wednesday on a relaxing bye week and get back to work. He spoke to reporters to preview a rematch against the Steelers — he vowed not to throw four interceptions again — and talk about how intense the second half of the season is going to be.
BetMGM bonus code: $1K risk-free for NBA, Titans-Packers TNF
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As we reach the halfway point of another exciting sports week, prospective bettors can tackle the action with our BetMGM bonus code offer...
Report: UC Guard to Miss Significant Time due to Injury
The guard was primed for a big final season in Clifton.
Bengals starting punter Kevin Huber not hiding from recent slump, ‘It’s no secret to anybody’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber isn’t sure what his role will be on Saturday against Pittsburgh. Huber, who holds the team record for most games played (216 and counting), knows his job is in jeopardy coming out of the bye week given his recent performance. He has the second lowest net punting average (37.4) in the league and that’s a notable number since his net punting average has only dipped below 40 yards once in the last 10 seasons.
Cincinnati the first offer for 2025 OT Parker Harden
Pickerington (Ohio) Central is one of the top football programs in the state of Ohio and over the years the Tigers have produced dozens of Division I prospects. Offensive tackle Parker Harden looks to be the next man up for the Tigers in the 2025 class as he recently picked up his first offer from Cincinnati.
Winners and losers from the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were defeated by the Dolphins, 39-17, on Sunday, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from the game:. The Halloween night domination of the Bengals gave false hope that the defense had made a 180-degree turn. After...
