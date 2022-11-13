Read full article on original website
Bengals getting healthier headed into matchup against Steelers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ bye week likely couldn’t have come at a much better time. With a few notable names and notable depth pieces ailing, the Bengals are trending upward headed to their pivotal matchup against the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Cornerbacks Mike Hilton (finger)...
Deshaun Watson returns to practice; Myles Garrett believes Browns can rattle Josh Allen: Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson returns to the Browns practice field Wednesday, and to a team that still has a pulse as it heads to Buffalo Sunday to face the 6-3 Bills. Coach Kevin Stefanski stressed Monday that even with Watson back, the priority for the 3-6 Browns this week is to get Jacoby Brissett ready to face the Bills in an almost must-win situation.
Where Nick Chubb stands in the rushing title race after Week 10
MIAMI, FL-- The Browns’ run game was a non-factor during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, only gaining a total of 112 yards. Nick Chubb is trying to win his first NFL rushing title. Chubb can join Marion Motley, Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly as the fourth Browns running back to win the title, and the first since Kelly did it in 1968 with 1,239 yards in 14 games.
Winners and losers from the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were defeated by the Dolphins, 39-17, on Sunday, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from the game:. The Halloween night domination of the Bengals gave false hope that the defense had made a 180-degree turn. After...
Joe Burrow on rematch with Steelers, his appendectomy, Justin Jefferson and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was ready to turn the page Wednesday on a relaxing bye week and get back to work. He spoke to reporters to preview a rematch against the Steelers — he vowed not to throw four interceptions again — and talk about how intense the second half of the season is going to be.
Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, DJ Reader and the Bengals’ second half: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ bye week has ended, the team is just a bit healthier and a massive second half of the season looms. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more during his weekly Monday press conference. Here’s a transcript:. Do you anticipate DJ Reader...
