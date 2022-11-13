ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson returns to practice; Myles Garrett believes Browns can rattle Josh Allen: Takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson returns to the Browns practice field Wednesday, and to a team that still has a pulse as it heads to Buffalo Sunday to face the 6-3 Bills. Coach Kevin Stefanski stressed Monday that even with Watson back, the priority for the 3-6 Browns this week is to get Jacoby Brissett ready to face the Bills in an almost must-win situation.
Where Nick Chubb stands in the rushing title race after Week 10

MIAMI, FL-- The Browns’ run game was a non-factor during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, only gaining a total of 112 yards. Nick Chubb is trying to win his first NFL rushing title. Chubb can join Marion Motley, Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly as the fourth Browns running back to win the title, and the first since Kelly did it in 1968 with 1,239 yards in 14 games.
