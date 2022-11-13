Read full article on original website
Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules
BEIJING (AP) — Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou. While...
Russia didn't take US phone call after Poland missile strike
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Wednesday that he tried to reach out to his Russian counterpart in the aftermath of the missile explosions in Poland, but wasn't able to get through. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said...
AP sources: Top border official asked to resign amid surging numbers at US-Mexico border
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus was...
Bank of America's chief US economist weighs in on conditions ahead of election results
WASHINGTON (TND) — Though skyrocketing inflation has disrupted economies around the world and stems from a range of policies and geopolitical factors, when Americans fill out their ballots on Tuesday they're likely to view high prices as a personal issue instead of a global one, according to Bank of America's chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen.
Apple AirPods the cheaper alternative to hearing aids?
Taiwanese researchers found that Apple's AirPods Pro headphones could potentially be a hearing-assistive device for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss.
Hundreds protest for climate action at UN summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hundreds of activists called on industrialized nations to pay for the impact of climate change and to speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy on Saturday in the largest protest yet at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Protests have mostly...
Wall Street sees best week since June as inflation slow seems promising
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street piled more gains Friday onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% a day after soaring 5.5% for its best day in more than two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points to its surge of more than 1,200 from a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.
Leaders agree on peace framework for Ethiopia and Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Top military commanders from Ethiopia and its embattled Tigray region have agreed to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the region and form a joint disarmament committee following last week's truce. The commanders, who since Monday have been meeting in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, signed...
