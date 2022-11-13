Read full article on original website
Holiday Bucks bringing joy this season
The City of Los Alamitos would like to add some sparkle this Holiday Season for businesses and residents of Los Alamitos. As a seasonal extension of Los Al Bucks, specially marked Holiday Bucks will be available for use throughout the entire month of December at all participating businesses. Holiday Bucks will be exclusive to Los Alamitos residents who donate an unwrapped toy at the Toy Drive collection on Wednesday, November 30 between 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Community Center and at Winter Wonderland on Saturday, December 3 between 4:00pm – 7:30pm at St. Isidore Historical Plaza and Pine Street. The Toy Drive and Holiday Bucks together enhance the spirit of giving as it benefits the various non-profit organizations involved in Serve Los Al and the community at whole through this economic development push. Funding for Holiday Bucks is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as part of the Los Al Bucks program. Please contact Development Services Department at (562) 431-3538 to learn more about the Los Al Bucks Program.
Anaheim Plaza invites the community to a fun-filled holiday event on Saturday, December 10, 2022
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its fun-filled Holiday Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th. During the event, there will be a bilingual DJ playing popular holiday music, a balloon artist, airbrush artist and a holiday photo backdrop for taking free selfies with Santa (bring your own camera). There will also be enter-to-win prizes from Anaheim Plaza retailers, and the first 100 children to attend will receive a goodie bag.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 16, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind. Clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Highs are expected to remain 70s until the end of the week. Courtesy of HistoryNet:. 1798 British...
Family-friendly Pacific Chorale concert “Tis the Season!” delights with holiday carols and a visit from Santa Claus
Pacific Chorale’s family-friendly extravaganza “Tis the Season!” – considered one of Orange County’s favorite holiday traditions – will fill the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa with festive musical cheer and delightful sonic wonder in back-to-back performances on Sunday, December 18, 5 pm, and Monday, December 19, 2022, 7:30 pm. Cherished holiday carols and seasonal gems will be sung to glorious perfection by the Grammy-winning chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director Robert Istad. They are joined by special guests Southern California Children’s Chorus and members of Pacific Symphony. A visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus, caps the joyful Yuletide celebration.
Veterans Day event at Seza Barsamian, DDS, Inc once again a huge success
On Thursday November 10th, 2022, Dr. Barsamian and her staff hosted their 9th Annual Veteran’s Day Event at their location in Los Alamitos, 4022 Katella, Suite206. Veterans called in advance, made appointments to reserve their time with the doctor so they would not have to wait, they got their x-rays, exam and dental cleaning free at no cost.
Joint Forces Training Base MWR proudly presents the 19th annual Thanksgiving Appreciation Lunch
Please join the Morale Welfare & Recreation department for a full Thanksgiving Lunch in appreciation of our Military Service Members and their families at Fiddlers Green 4745 Yorktown Ave Bldg.19, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. Military. E6 and below free. E7 and above $10. Non-Military. Civilian $15. Base Employee & Veterans...
City of Garden Grove to resume water shut-offs, late fees for non-payments
On December 31, 2021, the State of California ended the water shutoff moratorium. Despite the state ending the moratorium, the City of Garden Grove continued providing water service to customers with delinquent accounts and waiving late fees, which will now end on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beginning Monday, January 9,...
Seal Beach Police investigating serious traffic collision on Pacific Coast Highway
A vehicle collided with a tree while traveling on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach, resulting in the driver and one passenger sustaining serious injuries. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at about 3:58 am, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a serious traffic collision that occurred near the intersection of Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.
LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue
On Nov.4, 2022 at approximately 6:22 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult being treated at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department personnel....
Huntington Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision at Beach Boulevard and Slater Avenue
On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue involving a pedestrian and a gray Jeep Compass. Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian, a 30-year-old male from Laguna Niguel, in the roadway....
Cypress police blotter, October 31 to November 6, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. October 31, 2022. Found Property –...
