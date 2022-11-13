The City of Los Alamitos would like to add some sparkle this Holiday Season for businesses and residents of Los Alamitos. As a seasonal extension of Los Al Bucks, specially marked Holiday Bucks will be available for use throughout the entire month of December at all participating businesses. Holiday Bucks will be exclusive to Los Alamitos residents who donate an unwrapped toy at the Toy Drive collection on Wednesday, November 30 between 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Community Center and at Winter Wonderland on Saturday, December 3 between 4:00pm – 7:30pm at St. Isidore Historical Plaza and Pine Street. The Toy Drive and Holiday Bucks together enhance the spirit of giving as it benefits the various non-profit organizations involved in Serve Los Al and the community at whole through this economic development push. Funding for Holiday Bucks is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as part of the Los Al Bucks program. Please contact Development Services Department at (562) 431-3538 to learn more about the Los Al Bucks Program.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO