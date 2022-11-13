ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Cyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in North Carolina

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened at 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue.

Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean Wyatt.

APD is investigating the crash at this time.

Comments / 10

Brian Medlin
3d ago

This is sad, but a bicycle should not be traveling with a car on any highway, road or street. The bike lane is very dangerous if the road even has one. The roads near and around Jordan lake sees lots of bikes and there is no bike lane. Our government should give bikes a safe place to ride. Sorry for the loss of life.

Reply(1)
8
Andy Edwards
2d ago

This is so sad ! But anyone should not be riding after dark anytime or anywhere ! They are hard to see or get around on road way

Reply
2
 

