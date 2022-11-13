Cyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville.
The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened at 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue.
Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean Wyatt.
APD is investigating the crash at this time.
