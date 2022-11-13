ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Northeastern

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 76-48 victory against Northeastern on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Northeastern_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Judah, Joe, Jesse: The...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse football box score at Wake Forest

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Sam...
SYRACUSE, NY
West Genesee’s Peter McMahon places fourth at Federation cross country meet

West Genesee runner Peter McMahon finished fourth at the New York State Federation Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Bowdoin Park, located in Wappingers Falls. “The race felt great, in my opinion it was my best race all season,” McMahon said. “I’ve been dealing with injury for almost the whole season and it has made it really tough but I’ve been learning to work around it.”
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse Crunch defeat Senators, 5-4 for 1,000th franchise win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 5-4, tonight at CAA Arena to earn the 1,000th win in franchise history. Tonight’s victory also marks the 300th AHL win for Head Coach Ben Groulx. The Crunch are now on a four-game winning streak and move to 6-6-1-2 and 2-0-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville.
SYRACUSE, NY
