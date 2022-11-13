Read full article on original website
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Jamesville-DeWitt becomes Section III’s first-ever boys volleyball state champion (video)
It was a historic day for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball program following a 3-0 victory over Section V’s Spencerport on Saturday in the New York State Division II championship match at the Capital Center in Albany. The Rams took home the program’s first-ever state title, which was also Section...
Homer’s season ends in Class B football regional round for 2nd straight season
Cicero, N.Y. — Homer’s football season ends with a loss in the regional round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Trojans suffered a 52-8 setback to Maine-Endwell on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Westhill, Living Word Academy fall just short of girls volleyball state title games
Both Westhill and Living Word Academy were a day away from getting a shot at a girls volleyball state title. The Warriors fell in Class B pool play and the Lions didn’t survive the Class D pool during Saturday’s New York State Championship Tournament at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Comfort zone: Syracuse eschews man-to-man defense in favor of the 2-3 zone in win vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. – In both of its exhibition games, the regular-season opener against Lehigh and the opening minutes of last Tuesday’s loss to Colgate, the Syracuse Orange played man-to-man defense. Oh, there were times, like the second half of the exhibition against Indiana (Pa.), when the Orange switched...
Judah, Joe, Jesse: The three Js lead Syracuse over Northeastern (Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Northeastern met Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange, days away from its loss to Colgate, hoped to add a digit in the win column before hitting the road next week for the Empire Classic in Brooklyn.
Symir Torrence on his brother Syair’s commitment to Syracuse football: ‘A lot of relief’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re crediting Symir Torrence for steering his brother to Syracuse, you might want to reconsider. Torrence laughed Saturday when asked how much influence he had over younger brother Syair, an all-state wide receiver out of Christian Brothers Academy who announced last week he would play for Dino Babers and the Orange.
Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
Final boys soccer state poll: Skaneateles tops Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer state rankings have been released, and 15 Section III teams are ranked. After winning its third straight state championship, Skaneateles finishes the season ranked No. 1 in Class B.
Sam Hartman slices up Syracuse’s defense, Garrett Shrader appears to be back (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team held a 21-10 lead with 6:53 remaining in the second quarter, but Wake Forest dominated the game from that point forward on the way to a 45-35 win over the Orange. Here’s a look at the best and worst from Saturday’s...
Section III hockey coaches poll: Which players have biggest skates to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — For a head coach, finding young ice hockey players to fill holes left by graduating seniors or transfers can be the key to success each year. Section III has a fresh crop of players looking to fill those gaps and take on new leadership roles for their teams.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 76-48 victory against Northeastern on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Northeastern_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Judah, Joe, Jesse: The...
Kaitlyn Carroll caps her dive career with 13th place finish at state meet
Cicero-North Syracuse diver Kaitlyn Carroll completed her high school career with a 13th place finish at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls diving championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Carroll finished with an 11-dive total of 467.35 points. Carroll had placed 19th with an 8-dive...
Syracuse football box score at Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Sam...
West Genesee’s Peter McMahon places fourth at Federation cross country meet
West Genesee runner Peter McMahon finished fourth at the New York State Federation Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Bowdoin Park, located in Wappingers Falls. “The race felt great, in my opinion it was my best race all season,” McMahon said. “I’ve been dealing with injury for almost the whole season and it has made it really tough but I’ve been learning to work around it.”
Syracuse Crunch defeat Senators, 5-4 for 1,000th franchise win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 5-4, tonight at CAA Arena to earn the 1,000th win in franchise history. Tonight’s victory also marks the 300th AHL win for Head Coach Ben Groulx. The Crunch are now on a four-game winning streak and move to 6-6-1-2 and 2-0-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville.
Section III girls basketball players poll: Which opposing player don’t you want to see taking the game-winning shot?
Cicero, N.Y. — When a star basketball player decides to take over a game, there is very little a defender can do to stop them from getting their shot. In fact, the only way to stop these players is to keep the ball out of their hands. >> Section...
Syracuse blows out Northeastern, giving Jim Boeheim an NCAA-recognized 1,000th win (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Northeastern Huskies at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Northeastern to see the latest updates...
Judah Mintz played his most complete game yet: ‘He’s just scratching the surface’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Each game, Judah Mintz learns a little something. How college defenses shift. Where to best deliver his teammates the ball.
