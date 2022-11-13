ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma

The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers

The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Travis Kelce on Giants letting go Kadarius Toney: ‘I don’t get it one bit’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce still doesn’t understand why the Giants let go of Kadarius Toney — and he doesn’t want to. After Tyreek Hill opted to leave for greener Miami pastures, the Chiefs responded by making savvy wide receiver acquisitions here and there. Kansas City stole away Marquez Valdes-Scantling, then JuJu Smith-Schuster, and with that, the Chiefs paved the way through another high-flying, conference-dominant season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Dolphins S Jevon Holland wants Miami football fans patience

Miami Herald columnist Barry Jackson spoke to Dolphins safety Jevon Holland about Mario Cristobal last Friday in a column posted on Tuesday. Holland wants Miami football fans to be patient with Cristobal in shaping the Hurricanes’ roster. Holland played for Cristobal at Oregon from 2018-19 before sitting out in 2020.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

KC Chiefs rivals in AFC West will be bad for foreseeable future

There was much talk of an “arms race” in the AFC West this offseason. Now, there are three disastrous teams for the Chiefs to play for the foreseeable future. All offseason, the NFL world was buzzing about how the AFC was loading up to knock off the Chiefs after they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Bengals believed they had fixed their offensive line, the Bills had retained all of their superstars, and most of all, the AFC West had loaded up on talent to take on the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy