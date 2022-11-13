Read full article on original website
OPINION: UGA excels in football, falls short in academics and student services
The University of Georgia Bulldogs will officially be playing Louisiana State University in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Championship at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. With an undefeated season and being ranked as number 1 in the nation, the atmosphere before a football game on Saturday holds excitement and confidence. However, are...
Georgia set to kick off against Georgia Tech at noon
In their final game of the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 12:00 noon ET in Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN. The Bulldogs are fresh off of a 45-19 victory over the Mississippi...
Coach Abrahamson-Henderson emphasizes program leadership for Georgia women’s basketball
The Georgia women’s basketball squad demonstrated that slower starts don’t always lead to a loss during Sunday’s 52-44 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Going into the half, the Bulldogs had shot 26.1% from the field, just above the Gamecocks’ 25.9% shooting percentage. The numbers were relatively close as both teams headed to the locker room with Jacksonville State leading 23-20.
Georgia men's basketball defeats Miami (Ohio) 77-70
Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Miami (Ohio) 77-70 on Nov. 14th, improving to 2-1 coming off a loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Georgia freshman KyeRon Lindsay scored 14 points and 10 rebounds to acquire his first collegiate double-double and become the third freshman in the SEC to obtain one. Senior transfer Terry Roberts kept the Bulldogs in the lead by scoring 22 points.
Georgia women’s basketball comes from behind to defeat Jacksonville State 52-44
After a stagnant first half, the Bulldogs came out strong and collected, fighting back to extend their winning streak to three games, unbeaten to start the season. After the 52-44 victory over the Gamecocks, head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson now has the best start in the history of Georgia head coaches.
PHOTOS: Women's Basketball vs. Alabama State
The University of Georgia women's basketball beat Alabama State 77-47 on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, giving them a record of 2-0. After their game against Jacksonville State on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, the team continued their winning streak to 3-0. Their next game will be against Kennesaw State on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Athens Frontline : Flu Season
Your browser does not support the audio element. In our November episode, host Alander Rocha sits down with Missy Jackson, director of nursing at the University Health Center at UGA, to discuss the flu season and how to stay healthy during the upcoming holidays.
UGA sophomore starts music management business
The University of Georgia’s past and present student body boasts many motivated, dedicated and talented individuals. Living proof of that success is sophomore consumer economics major, Jake Kinney. This year, Kinney started his own management company called See Ya Bubba Artists. He currently manages Athens native rock band, GrandVille,...
Athens Downtown Ministries launches youth golf program
For almost two decades, Downtown Ministries, a local Christian nonprofit, has been using their resources to pour into the lives of kids of all ages and walks of life. In late October, the organization kicked off their renewed golf department with an event for kids to get one-on-one coaching from experienced golfer Winston Gibbs, a realtor at Exit Realty Lake Country.
Fire intentionally started at Athens' Cedar Shoals High School
A fire was intentionally started at Cedar Shoals High School on Wednesday morning in a student bathroom located in the school’s main building, according to a release from Clarke County School District communications specialist Scott Thompson. The fire was extinguished quickly but it activated the sprinkler system, causing smoke...
‘It’s a party’: Festival highlights Athens’ funk music
This Saturday, The Southern Brewing Company hosted the first-ever Funk YOUtopia festival, a one-day funk music festival. The festival was a collaboration between Aubrey Entertainment and the band Funk You, featuring performances by Cam and His Dam Jam Band, The Family Recipe, The Funk Brotherhood and Funk You as the festival’s headliner.
PHOTOS: Athens Humane Society hosts Fur-Tastic Fall Festival
The Athens Area Humane Society hosted its annual Furtastic Fall Festival on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Athens Humane Society in Athens, Georgia. The event featured vendors, live music, games, and other activities for both pets and owners.
Smiley’s Burgers to open permanent location in Five Points
After Joe Nedza, owner of Nedza’s – a breakfast, doughnut and coffee shop – announced the closure of its Athens location on Instagram, Nedza teased at an upcoming surprise in the caption. “For those wondering what will be happening with our Five Points store location, stay tuned,...
Clarke County School District Superintendent hosts series of town halls
Clarke County School District Superintendent Robbie Hooker answered questions about the school district, programs and policies at the Nellie B. Community Center on Monday night. The event marked Hooker’s third town hall, where citizens have been invited to listen to the superintendent answer submitted questions and address new ones in...
Athens police blotter: Man steals tip jar money from Cloud Bar and more
Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers were outside Cloud Bar on Nov. 5 at 9:44 p.m. when an employee was escorting a man out of the bar, according to a report from ACCPD. The employee said the man had stolen money from the bar’s tip jar and they wanted it back....
Where to shop: 7 places in Athens to buy home decor
Before you shop, sit down with roommates to come up with a plan, research prices and develop your own budget. (Remember: If you split costs, it will be hard to decide who gets what upon move out.) Then, hit the stores for low-priced treasures. Big box stores. Target (Downtown and...
Athens-Clarke County Government phones down
All Athens-Clarke County Government phone lines that begin with 706-613 or 706-400 have been down since Nov. 10 at 3:29 p.m., according to a Nov. 10 alert on ACCGov’s website. Phone numbers beginning in the previously listed six digits cannot make calls or accept incoming calls, the release said.
