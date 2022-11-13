ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

This family had big plans for this year. Then Hurricane Ian hit and they were given a deadline to move out of their home

By Christina Maxouris, CNN. Photographs by Erica Lee, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
flkeysnews.com

Hurricane sent boats all over. How the Florida Keys and Fort Myers are dealing with it

How do you count and clean up all the boats scattered across the Florida Keys and Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian?. The state’s Fish and Wildlife officers have been tasked with documenting all of the derelict and displaced boats across the Gulf Coast and a swath of the Keys. The law enforcement agency has received more than 1,000 calls on its displaced boats hotline and assessed more than 2,100 boats so far, said Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Ashlee Sklute.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Details released on Golden Gate homicide

Two men with a gun were seen leaving a Golden Gate crime scene in a black Kia where one man was left dead following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. According to an incident report, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls about a shooting at 16th Place SW at around 4 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC 2

One dead following shooting in Golden Gate

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting in Golden Gate. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the incident happened at approximately 3:50 PM at 4130 16th Place SW. CCSO said an investigation is underway, and the shooting was an isolated incident. CCSO...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sanibel’s oldest hotel is first to reopen after Hurricane Ian

The Island Inn reopened as the first hotel on Sanibel Island to receive guests post-Hurricane Ian. The 127-year-old inn began accepting reservations for pass-holding island residents, businesses and relief workers as a result of enacting its Major Hurricane Action Plan prior to the storm’s landfall. In 2017, Island Inn replaced Matthews Lodge, which was built in the 1960s and assorted structures that housed maintenance and housekeeping functions with two new structures built to Category 5 hurricane standards. The Inn’s newly constructed Matthews Lodge and operations center weathered Hurricane Ian as designed, with advanced systems such as geothermal cooling proving to be invaluable in the wake of the storm’s destruction. Just one month after the storm, all 12 of the Inn’s Matthews Lodge Gulfview Luxury Suites began providing running water and sewer, full electricity, hot water, air conditioning and internet access to those who needed it.
SANIBEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy