This family had big plans for this year. Then Hurricane Ian hit and they were given a deadline to move out of their home

NBC 2
SWFL homeowners growing frustrated with Hurricane Ian insurance claim runaround
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Homeowners across southwest Florida are struggling to get fair adjustments from their insurance companies. James Wells lives off Wilshire Road in Fort Myers and says his insurance company has gone radio silent in the last few weeks. “Claim was filed. Still waiting. Haven’t heard anything....
Roofing company makes good on promise to fix Port Charlotte veteran's roof
One week ago, Fox 4 introduced you to a retired Lt. Col. struggling to find any help to fix his roof tarp after Nicole.
flkeysnews.com
Hurricane sent boats all over. How the Florida Keys and Fort Myers are dealing with it
How do you count and clean up all the boats scattered across the Florida Keys and Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian?. The state’s Fish and Wildlife officers have been tasked with documenting all of the derelict and displaced boats across the Gulf Coast and a swath of the Keys. The law enforcement agency has received more than 1,000 calls on its displaced boats hotline and assessed more than 2,100 boats so far, said Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Ashlee Sklute.
Trio busted for looting Southwest Florida business
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
Progress on Fort Myers Beach as multiple businesses are starting to reopen
Progress on Fort Myers Beach as multiple businesses are starting to reopen. It's bringing a sense of hope to Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents in Saint James City need housing help after Hurricane Ian
For some people in Saint James City, lanais and bars are being used as a place to lie down at night in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The people of Saint James City have made it clear they need more help after the storm. Tom Simonton is just one example...
Publix to serve beer, wine at these Florida locations
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix customers can now enjoy a pint or a glass of wine while grocery shopping at select stores in Florida. Customers can order freshly brewed coffee, a glass of wine, or beer and sip while they shop. According to Publix’s website, customers “can enjoy a glass...
History repeats itself: Hurricanes Ian, Nicole strike nearly same spots in Florida as Charley, Jeanne in 2004
Long-time Floridians likely have a fond memory of two notable hurricanes – Charley and Jeanne – that struck the state 43 days apart in 2004. And in a strange coincidence 18 years later, hurricanes Ian and Nicole also struck Florida in nearly the exact same locations as the 2004 pair.
Man arrested for stealing high end car from South Florida dealership
A man was arrested and charged with grand theft after he stole a luxury car from a Southwest Florida car dealership.
Gov. DeSantis announces $8.7M for SW Florida after hurricane damage
Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at a restaurant at Lee County. The event is expected to start at 10:30 a.m.
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
WINKNEWS.com
Details released on Golden Gate homicide
Two men with a gun were seen leaving a Golden Gate crime scene in a black Kia where one man was left dead following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. According to an incident report, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls about a shooting at 16th Place SW at around 4 p.m.
Southwest Florida teen caught killing alligator with machete on camera
A criminal investigation is underway after a video was shared on social media showing a Southwest Florida teenager using a machete to torture and kill an alligator.
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Englewood Beach Waterfest will go on despite red tide levels
Beach goers explain why Waterfest should happen and the president of Waterfest announces that there will be free admission.
The Most Underrated and Overrated Attractions in Florida, According to Reviewers
Jedi94 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's no shortage of attractions in the sunshine state. Tourism is an important industry for Florida's economy, so there are plenty of offerings for visitors who'd like to be entertained while visiting. With so many choices, you're bound to have some hits and some misses.
fox35orlando.com
Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
NBC 2
One dead following shooting in Golden Gate
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting in Golden Gate. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the incident happened at approximately 3:50 PM at 4130 16th Place SW. CCSO said an investigation is underway, and the shooting was an isolated incident. CCSO...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel’s oldest hotel is first to reopen after Hurricane Ian
The Island Inn reopened as the first hotel on Sanibel Island to receive guests post-Hurricane Ian. The 127-year-old inn began accepting reservations for pass-holding island residents, businesses and relief workers as a result of enacting its Major Hurricane Action Plan prior to the storm’s landfall. In 2017, Island Inn replaced Matthews Lodge, which was built in the 1960s and assorted structures that housed maintenance and housekeeping functions with two new structures built to Category 5 hurricane standards. The Inn’s newly constructed Matthews Lodge and operations center weathered Hurricane Ian as designed, with advanced systems such as geothermal cooling proving to be invaluable in the wake of the storm’s destruction. Just one month after the storm, all 12 of the Inn’s Matthews Lodge Gulfview Luxury Suites began providing running water and sewer, full electricity, hot water, air conditioning and internet access to those who needed it.
Comments / 1