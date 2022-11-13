Read full article on original website
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
What’s being said nationally after Lions score 21 points in 10 minutes to beat Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went into the fourth quarter trailing 24-10 on the road to the Chicago Bears. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields was in striking distance of another record rushing day. But things flipped in the final frame, with the Lions scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to end the league’s longest winless streak on the road. Fields finished with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 67-yarder down the stretch. And that was a solid answer after throwing a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. But Detroit had another score in them, then had one more stop to put the game on ice.
Detroit Lions reportedly tried to claim former first-round defensive lineman
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were one of eight teams to place a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tillery, who was Pick 28 in the 2019 draft, eventually landed with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), with waiver order dictated by the standings at this point of the campaign. Schefter reports the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and the Lions were among those to swing and miss on the 26-year-old.
Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral
Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
Michigan football player expected to enter NFL Draft, according to Jim Harbaugh
The Michigan Wolverines are having a ton of success so far in the 2022 college football season and among the chief reasons for that is senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who is expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh. Via Aaron McMann...
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
Yardbarker
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him
Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening message to fans after benching
The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the...
MLive.com
Tom Kennedy was among the Lions’ final cuts. In Chicago, he was a hero.
CHICAGO -- Tom Kennedy goes all out, all the time. He knows his assignments and doesn’t drop passes. He is so well-liked by the coaching staff that he played his way onto the roster last year, despite his athletic deficiencies. This year, the Lions added more talent at wide...
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Dolphins S Jevon Holland wants Miami football fans patience
Miami Herald columnist Barry Jackson spoke to Dolphins safety Jevon Holland about Mario Cristobal last Friday in a column posted on Tuesday. Holland wants Miami football fans to be patient with Cristobal in shaping the Hurricanes’ roster. Holland played for Cristobal at Oregon from 2018-19 before sitting out in 2020.
Hall of Famers for every NBA franchise: The Early Teams
The first part of a multi-episode series from the Over & Back NBA history podcast looks at each franchise’s Hall of Fame players. The Over & Back Classic NBA Podcast starts a brand-new series where hosts Jason Mann and Rich Kraetsch discuss each & every Hall of Fame player to have played for a particular franchise.
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III getting sick of this excuse
The Detroit Pistons lost their 4th in a row last night to the Toronto Raptors, dropping a winnable game in which they missed 12 free throws and lost by four points. Frustration is starting to mount for the Detroit Pistons as well as the fans, who just want to see some progress in this rebuild. It’s not just that the Pistons are losing, they are mostly losing big, putting up a scoring margin that is similar to the “Process” 76ers.
KC Chiefs rivals in AFC West will be bad for foreseeable future
There was much talk of an “arms race” in the AFC West this offseason. Now, there are three disastrous teams for the Chiefs to play for the foreseeable future. All offseason, the NFL world was buzzing about how the AFC was loading up to knock off the Chiefs after they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Bengals believed they had fixed their offensive line, the Bills had retained all of their superstars, and most of all, the AFC West had loaded up on talent to take on the Chiefs.
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
Detroit Tigers hire Michael Brdar, James Rowson, Keith Beauregard to hitting department
Welcome to the new era of the Detroit Tigers' hitting department. The Tigers have hired Michael Brdar, the San Diego Padres' hitting coach, to lead their revamped hitting department. James Rowson, the Miami Marlins' bench coach and offensive coordinator, is also joining the hitting department, along with Keith Beauregard, a minor-league coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
Big trade on the way? Latest theory from Lakers fans says so
The Los Angeles Lakers have been off to an incredibly disappointing start this season with fans just begging for relief of any kind. Lakers fans have the highest expectations of any fanbase in the sport and the team simply has not delivered the last two years. What makes this bad...
See the schedule for Marian Hossa’s Blackhawks number retirement night
CHICAGO – One of the most anticipated moments of the Blackhawks’ 2022-2023 season is something that’s happening before a game is even played. That’s on Sunday, November 20th, when the team salutes one of the greatest players in team history. The Blackhawks released the schedule for...
Bears Facing ‘Multiyear’ Wait for Possible Move, New Stadium
The Chicago Bears won’t need to start packing for Arlington Heights anytime soon. Officials at the village outlined an approval process for the NFL team to break ground on a new $5 billion stadium, but the multi-step process could take months — more likely years — to complete, per The Daily Herald.
