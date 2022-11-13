ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Prescribed Pile Burn at Vandenberg Scheduled

The Vandenberg SFB Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a prescribed pile burn in November or December. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Proposes Areas to Rezone for New Housing

The County of Santa Barbara will host two public workshops to discuss potential housing sites in the unincorporated areas of the county — including Santa Barbara Juvenile Hall and Glen Annie Golf Course — which are being explored as options to meet the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation ahead of the upcoming Housing Element Cycle (2023-2031).
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Intentional Fire At Homeless Camp Threatens Ventura Mobile Home Park

(Photos courtesy Ventura City Fire Department) Ventura City fire investigators say someone burning insulation off copper wiring at a homeless camp started a fire that threatened a nearby mobile home park. It happened around 1:30 AM Tuesday morning in the barranca that runs between Kimball Community Park and the Lemonwood...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

OP ED: Do Not Compromise the Modoc Preserve

Contrary to what everyone may believe, Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) is not opposed to Phase II of the Multi-use Path project. We would like to see the project completed without compromising the Modoc Preserve or the trees along Modoc Road. The reason for this open letter to...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body found in cave in California may be diver who vanished in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A body was found in a cave in Southern California earlier this month and officials think it may be a diver who vanished in 2020. According to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of recreational divers notified SBCSO about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. SBCSO’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team worked to conduct a recovery operation in the area and sought assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Enforcement Unit, and the National Park Service.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season.  This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu.  For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended.  The post Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kclu.org

A Holiday tradition is coming back to Ventura County

Seasonal train rides operated by the long-time operator of the 30-mile Fillmore and Western railway in Ventura County ceased operations last year. The new owners, Sierra Northern Railway, have resurrected one holiday tradition in the county already. The Holiday Toy Drive Train. A non-passenger service which collects gift donations. Although...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $14.5 Million, This Palatial Mediterranean Estate in Ojai California Comes with Nearly 11,000 SF of Majestic Living Space

561 Saddle Lane, Ojai, California is a majestic Mediterranean-style home has flowing curves, arched doorways, and cathedral ceilings with exposed hand-hewn beams and clerestory windows. This home in Ojai offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 10,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 561 Saddle Lane, please contact Patricia A Waltcher (Phone: 805-340-3774) at Berkshire Hathaway Home Sevices California Properties for full support and perfect service.
OJAI, CA
Bakersfield Channel

High wind watch covers roughly 10 million Californians

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — High wind watches are in place for roughly 10 million people in Southern California. Forecasters say the region needs to be on alert for strong Santa Ana winds this week. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles says moderate to strong winds will begin on Tuesday night, November 15th. Wind gusts are likely to reach the 60-mile-per-hour range across the coast and valley, and are a bit stronger in the mountains.
CALIFORNIA STATE

