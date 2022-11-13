Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady back to being the GOAT, makes Buccaneers scary again in NFC playoff picture
Tom Brady has turned his unfamiliar frown upside down. Not surprisingly, that has quickly flipped the script on the Buccaneers' season in just two games. Tampa Bay was on the brink of falling to 3-6 while trailing the Rams at home with less than a minute to go in Week 9. It took Brady only 44 seconds to change that with a patented late game-winning touchdown drive.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
Wentz not ready; Heinicke set to start again for Commanders
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera said. Carson Wentz did not take part in the team’s walkthrough Wednesday. Rivera said Wentz has been cleared to throw but has not been designated to return to practice after having surgery to repair a broken finger on his throwing hand. Wentz, who worked out on an outdoor practice field, would have be eligible to return this week after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. Instead, Washington will keep rolling with Heinicke, who is 3-1 since replacing Wentz as the starter. The Commanders are in the thick of the NFC wild-card race at 5-5 after Heinicke helped them beat previously unbeaten Philadelphia on Monday night.
NBC Los Angeles
Looking Back at NFL's History in Mexico
Looking back at NFL’s history in Mexico originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The American football league is heading south of the border in Week 11 to play a game in Mexico. Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in an...
