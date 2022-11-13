Read full article on original website
Related
Elle King Puts A Twang On Her Hit Single “Ex’s & Oh’s” For CMT Campfire Sessions
Not sure I ever saw the day this song would end up on CMT. Elle King is taking the country music scene with full force. First, the announcement of her full country album, Come Get Your Wife, then covering Tyler Childers’ beloved unreleased song, “Jersey Giants,” and now rocking out at the CMT Campfire Sessions. The session starts with King pulling up to the campfire in a Canadian jumpsuit, beginning her set with the pop single “Ex’s & Oh’s” and […] The post Elle King Puts A Twang On Her Hit Single “Ex’s & Oh’s” For CMT Campfire Sessions first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Nickelback Parties at Toronto Club Show as Beloved Canadian Band Preps for Arena Tour
Nickelback singer-guitarist Chad Kroeger celebrated his 48th birthday with 2,000 adoring strangers at Toronto’s History last night, the year-old marquee venue Drake opened in partnership with Live Nation. Kroeger was chatty between almost every song, unscripted, funny, with off the cuff remarks and tales, some imagined, about everything from taunting U.S. border guards with “marijuana’s legal” in Canada to how you’d defy your parents in the 1980s by testing what would happen if you put metal in the microwave. Of course, there were lots of Jägerbombs brought out to the frontman for his birthday, lots of audience singalongs to hits like “Rockstar”...
People Are Sharing "Trashy" Movies They Believe Are Pure Works Of Art, And Honestly, They're Not Wrong
I will never understand why White Chicks has a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Comments / 0