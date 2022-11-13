Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
#48: Man killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then fled the scene to get to his court hearing on time, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then ran out of the house so he could get to court on time for a hearing, prosecutors said Monday. The woman’s three-year-old daughter allegedly told police that she saw Rodearl McElroy kill her mother. McElroy, 29,...
2 men charged in shooting outside Yorktown Mall that injured woman: officials
Two men have been charged following a shooting last Friday afternoon outside Yorktown Mall in Lombard, an incident that left a woman injured.
Chicago man arrested in DeKalb for murder of another man: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on the city's South Side. According to police, the shooting occurred November 3, 2022, in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. On Sunday, 29-year-old Keith Williams was...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
Cook County woman charged with possessing Glock without having gun license
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A suburban woman was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing a loaded gun without having a valid license to own a firearm. Taisha S. Russell, 33, of Des Plaines, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. after being stopped for driving a felonious vehicle wanted by the Bellwood Police Department, La Grange Park police said.
WSPY NEWS
Person injured in Oswego shooting
The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
3 suspects wanted for Northbrook residential robbery: police
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A residential burglary was reported in Northbrook Monday night. At about 6:15 p.m., Northbrook police responded to the 0-100 block of Bridlewood for a call regarding an active residential burglary. No force was used against the person who reported the incident via 911, police said. The suspects...
fox32chicago.com
Student charged with bringing gun to Aurora high school
AURORA, Ill. - A student has been charged with bringing a gun to an Aurora high school Tuesday. Shortly before noon, Aurora police officers responded to the campus of West Aurora High School for a report of a student with a firearm. The student was detained by officers and their...
95.3 MNC
Fight over wallet leads to deadly shooting
It was a fight over a wallet that led to a deadly shooting on Vassar Avenue last Friday morning, Nov. 13. Mikail Martinez, 23, is charged with murder for allegedly shooting to death Lawrence Witzke, 24, of South Bend. Witzke was shot and killed after Martinez showed up in the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man stabbed co-worker multiple times during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles: police
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing his co-worker during a fight Saturday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. At about 12:15 a.m., Niles police officers responded to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company located at 7400 N. Oak Park Ave. for a report of a stabbing. While...
Bolingbrook bank robbed by 3 men who tied up workers, FBI says
Police are searching for three armed robbers who held up a bank in Bolingbrook Tuesday morning and tied up the bank employees.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State trooper hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in crash on South Side
CHICAGO - An Illinois State trooper and two civilians were hospitalized following a high-speed chase on Chicago's South Side overnight. Police say the trooper was following a suspect car and both cars crashed around 11:56 p.m. The pursuit started at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and ended on 95th Street near Chicago State University in Burnside.
US News and World Report
NW Indiana Woman Pleads Guilty in Abuse Death of Brother, 10
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of her 10-year-old brother, who prosecutors said endured months of abuse from her and her spouse before he died in 2020. April L. Wright, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of...
wjol.com
Woman Charged with Kicking Joliet Police Officer at Downtown Casino
A 39-year-old Chicago woman was arrested after an incident at Harrah’s Casino on Sunday evening. It was 5:41 pm Joliet Police were called to the casino at 151 North Joliet Street for a disturbance. Officers learned that a casino patron, Melissa Gonzalez, was refusing to leave the property despite being told by casino staff to leave.
Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner
Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with a 13-year-old family friend, in the wrong-way crash in July.
Carpentersville woman who killed 7 in wrong-way I-90 crash was drunk behind the wheel: coroner
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban woman who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 back in July, resulting in the deaths of eight people including herself, was intoxicated at the time of the two-vehicle crash. The latest information was released Monday by the McHenry County coroner, Dr. Michael...
Thieves ram stolen car into Oak Forest gun range, steal 23 guns, police say
Thieves rammed a gun range in south suburban Oak Forest and stole 23 guns, police said.
Illinois Coroner: Driver Who Killed 7 on Highway Intoxicated
A woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois, causing a crash that killed a family of six and a 13-year-old family friend, was intoxicated at the time, a coroner said Monday. Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, who also died in the crash, had a blood-alcohol...
Alleged robber, grocery store clerk reportedly shot, killed each other in Chicago
CHICAGO — During an attempted robbery, an alleged robber and a grocery clerk shot and killed each other. According to The Associated Press, the shooting happened Friday night inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identities of the alleged robber as...
Police seek smash-and-grab suspects after gas station burglary
Police in northwest suburban Crystal Lake are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who broke into a gas station early Monday.
