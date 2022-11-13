ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Person injured in Oswego shooting

The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
OSWEGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Student charged with bringing gun to Aurora high school

AURORA, Ill. - A student has been charged with bringing a gun to an Aurora high school Tuesday. Shortly before noon, Aurora police officers responded to the campus of West Aurora High School for a report of a student with a firearm. The student was detained by officers and their...
AURORA, IL
95.3 MNC

Fight over wallet leads to deadly shooting

It was a fight over a wallet that led to a deadly shooting on Vassar Avenue last Friday morning, Nov. 13. Mikail Martinez, 23, is charged with murder for allegedly shooting to death Lawrence Witzke, 24, of South Bend. Witzke was shot and killed after Martinez showed up in the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State trooper hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in crash on South Side

CHICAGO - An Illinois State trooper and two civilians were hospitalized following a high-speed chase on Chicago's South Side overnight. Police say the trooper was following a suspect car and both cars crashed around 11:56 p.m. The pursuit started at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and ended on 95th Street near Chicago State University in Burnside.
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

NW Indiana Woman Pleads Guilty in Abuse Death of Brother, 10

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of her 10-year-old brother, who prosecutors said endured months of abuse from her and her spouse before he died in 2020. April L. Wright, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
wjol.com

Woman Charged with Kicking Joliet Police Officer at Downtown Casino

A 39-year-old Chicago woman was arrested after an incident at Harrah’s Casino on Sunday evening. It was 5:41 pm Joliet Police were called to the casino at 151 North Joliet Street for a disturbance. Officers learned that a casino patron, Melissa Gonzalez, was refusing to leave the property despite being told by casino staff to leave.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy