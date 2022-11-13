Read full article on original website
Turkey's Erdogan Says He Believes Neither Russia, Nor U.S. Will Use Nuclear Weapons
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was informed following the U.S. - Russia talks held earlier this week in Ankara that neither party would use nuclear weapons, according a readout of his comments to reporters. In remarks Erdogan made on the way back from the G20 Summit,...
Turkish Air Strikes Target Kurdish Militants in Syria and Iraq
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The Turkish defence ministry said early on Sunday it carried out air strikes on outlawed Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria and northern Iraq, which it said were used to carry out attacks on Turkey. The strikes targeted bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the...
Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
The Turkish Defense Ministry says it has launched airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups Ankara holds responsible for the last week's bomb attack in Istanbul
Trump news – live: Trump’s Twitter account reinstated after nearly two-year ban
Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.New Twitter owner Elon Musk had held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.Mr Trump’s influential Twitter page was suspended for inciting violence following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Shortly after the announcement, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter and all of his previous tweets also reappeared. It seems to have been restored with 0 followers and following 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers...
Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
Brittney Griner Transferred to Russian Penal Colony
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow...
Explainer: Who Pakistan Picks as Army Chief Matters Far Beyond Its Borders
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan's nuclear armed military is set to get a new supremo later this month when General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure as Chief of Army Staff comes to an end. The military is the most powerful institution in a nation seldom far from its next crisis and...
Polish Villagers Bury Man Killed in Blast Near Ukrainian Border
PRZEWODOW, Poland (Reuters) -One of the men killed by a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village this week was buried on Saturday, the first of two funerals this weekend following a blast that raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict. Poland and other...
Russia Warms to U.S. Prisoner Swap for Weapons Trader Bout
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Amid the deadliest war in Europe...
Dutch Court Says Russia Had 'Overall Control' of Separatists in Ukraine at Time of MH17 Downing
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on Thursday said Russia had overall control of the separatist forces in eastern Ukraine at the time when the plane was shot down. "From half May 2014 Russia had so...
Ukrainian Experts at Poland Blast Site, Talks Under Way on Kyiv's Role in Probe
KYIV/WARSAW (Reuters) - Kyiv said on Friday Ukrainian experts had started work at the site where a missile killed two people in southeastern Poland, as the countries discuss what role Ukraine may play in an investigation into the incident. Poland and other Western states have said the missile that landed...
Russian Missiles Pound Ukrainian Energy Facilities and Defence Plant
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia pounded Ukrainian energy facilities and a huge rocket booster factory on Thursday in a new wave of missile strikes that Ukrainian officials denounced as terrorism. Explosions echoed though cities including the southern port of Odesa, the capital Kyiv, the central city of Dnipro and the southeastern region...
COP27 Summit Agrees Climate Deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The COP27 summit on Sunday agreed an overarching climate deal at a closing plenary session in Sharm el-Sheikh. COP27 president Sameh Shoukry brought the gavel down to signify the document representing the political agreement at the conference had been approved by consensus. (Reporting by William...
Netherlands Protests 'Despicable' Russian Response to MH17 Verdict
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch government said on Friday it had summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands over what it called Moscow's "utterly despicable" response to the verdict in the trial over the 2014 downing of Flight MH17. Russia said on Thursday the Dutch court's decision to convict two former...
Meta Platforms Appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India Head
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Meta Platforms appointed Sandhya Devanathan as its India head on Thursday, days after Ajit Mohan quit to join rival Snap Inc. WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Platforms's public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal also resigned earlier this week. Devanathan's appointment comes at a...
Climate Summit Approves Deal to Fund 'Loss and Damage'
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A plenary session of the COP27 climate summit approved a deal on Sunday covering funding arrangements for loss and damage from climate change suffered by vulnerable countries. (Reporting by William James;Editing by Dominic Evans)
Russia Keeps Mum on CIA Director's Warning Over Nuclear Weapons
LONDON (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Thursday refused to give any details about a cautionary message delivered by the director of the CIA to Moscow this week about the consequences of any Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns warned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign...
Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low for major agreements to come out of the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, but the recent floods in Pakistan and Nigeria boosted calls for urgent aid now. ...
Kazakh Leader Stages Snap Vote to Emerge From Predecessor's Shadow
ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds a snap election on Sunday that he is certain to win, solidifying his grip on power less than a year after he sidelined his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev. The former diplomat, who came to power in 2019 as Nazarbayev's hand-picked successor when...
Countries Adopt COP27 Deal With 'Loss and Damage' Fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them. After tense negotiations that ran through...
