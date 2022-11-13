Read full article on original website
FBI, Bibb deputies, Perry police searching south Macon home
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m.:. According to Tony Thomas with the FBI, agents were on the scene serving a warrant. He could not release any further details. Dozens of officers are taking part in a search at a home in south Macon. It's happening at a home on...
Employee, boss get into shootout, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County say a dispute over money led to a shootout at a Tucker-area business on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a moving equipment company located in the 1800 block of Montreal Court. DeKalb County police say 38-year-old Moran Hasut...
Georgia daycare worker 'slammed child on mat because they wouldn't lay down,' police report reveals
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A newly released police report revealed that a Loganville childcare worker accused of child cruelty "slammed a juvenile on the sleeping mat because they wouldn't lay down" Friday after being arrested and charged in the incident. Police said it happened at the Strong Roots Academy on...
Twins killed in house fire just one day after 1st birthday, family says
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman reached out for help in paying for expenses after her 1-year-old siblings died in a house fire a day after their birthday on Saturday. Firefighters with Pike County responded to a house fire at a home off of Short Cut Road in Molena around 3:25 a.m Sunday and said it was "quickly extinguished."
MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
2 children dead after accidental house fire, fire officials say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Pike County Fire Department said two children are dead after an accidental fire early Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 3:25 a.m., fire officials responded to 347 Short Cut Road after reports of a fire. When they got...
Meriwether County 2-month-old infant dies from illegal narcotics, mother found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child. EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office […]
Fake arrest after hit and run investigated by Atlanta police
Atlanta police are investigating a fake arrest in which a purported bail bondsman toted a rifle and put handcuffs on a motorist. It happened over the weekend along Georgia 400.
Police: Georgia driver doing doughnuts in parking lot left after hitting person who later died
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A juvenile doing doughnuts in a DeKalb County parking lot is facing more than just reckless driving charges. On Nov. 9, the driver was in the parking lot at Sprouts, located at 4310 Lavista Road in DeKalb County. That's when police say he was confronted by a concerned citizen. When the driver, only identified as a juvenile, attempted to leave the area, he hit 31-year-old James Spencer Feuerstein and left the scene. The man later died from his injuries.
2 people die, 1 injured in Henry County house fire
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died in a house fire Monday morning in Henry County. At approximately 6:30 a.m., firefighters with the Henry County Fire Department, along with officers from the Stockbridge Police Department, responded to reports of a fire on Mimosa Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
Man walks into Atlanta fire station after shooting, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man walked into a fire station critically hurt from a shooting Monday. He walked into Fire Station 10 in southeast Atlanta with a gunshot wound just after 6:45 p.m., authorities said. The man, believed to be in his 30s, had managed...
Where were backup officers in deadly shooting between Atlanta officer and motorist?
ATLANTA - Atlanta police sources told FOX 5 that a deadly encounter between an undercover police officer and a motorist may have been avoided had there been backup. FOX 5 obtained cell phone video showing the seconds leading up to the single shot which killed James Wilborn. The plain-clothed officer...
Red short-sleeved shirt one of the only clues after body found in Clayton County neighborhood
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person found dead in Jonesboro. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday just before 10:30 a.m., officers with Clayton County were called to the 600 block of...
Freezing nights, DeKalb County emergency warming centers open
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - For the next few nights, the FOX 5 Storm Team says Georgians could experience temperatures as low as the high 20s. To prepare for this frigid wave of weather, DeKalb County has plans to open a few emergency warming centers from Nov. 16 until Nov. 18.
Woman shot, killed in 'apparent robbery' at East Point beauty shop, police searching for suspect
EAST POINT, Ga. — Editor's note: Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder and are actively searching for a second suspect. East Point Police are searching for a man accused of robbing and shooting a woman at a beauty shop Tuesday. Authorities said it happened at...
Early morning fire consumes Lilburn home
LILBURN, Ga. - A Gwinnett County home went up in flames around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. A fire crew was dispatched to the house fire on the 1600 block of Hewatt Road SW in Lilburn. Luckily, the firefighters said they were able to put out the fire rather quickly and...
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel
MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
Backlog of Georgia food stamp applications leads to long lines in the rain
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of people lined the sidewalk outside the state food stamp office for hours in the rain in DeKalb County Tuesday. Some had umbrellas, others got soaked. A backlog in the Georgia Food Stamp Program has caused big delays in approving applications and renewals, a Georgia...
Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the fake arrest of a motorist along Georgia Highway 400. On Sunday, a motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle, but kept going. Police say Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver. A police report says Owens, at the...
