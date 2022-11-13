ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, GA

Employee, boss get into shootout, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County say a dispute over money led to a shootout at a Tucker-area business on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a moving equipment company located in the 1800 block of Montreal Court. DeKalb County police say 38-year-old Moran Hasut...
MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
Meriwether County 2-month-old infant dies from illegal narcotics, mother found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child. EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office […]
Police: Georgia driver doing doughnuts in parking lot left after hitting person who later died

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A juvenile doing doughnuts in a DeKalb County parking lot is facing more than just reckless driving charges. On Nov. 9, the driver was in the parking lot at Sprouts, located at 4310 Lavista Road in DeKalb County. That's when police say he was confronted by a concerned citizen. When the driver, only identified as a juvenile, attempted to leave the area, he hit 31-year-old James Spencer Feuerstein and left the scene. The man later died from his injuries.
2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
Freezing nights, DeKalb County emergency warming centers open

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - For the next few nights, the FOX 5 Storm Team says Georgians could experience temperatures as low as the high 20s. To prepare for this frigid wave of weather, DeKalb County has plans to open a few emergency warming centers from Nov. 16 until Nov. 18.
Early morning fire consumes Lilburn home

LILBURN, Ga. - A Gwinnett County home went up in flames around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. A fire crew was dispatched to the house fire on the 1600 block of Hewatt Road SW in Lilburn. Luckily, the firefighters said they were able to put out the fire rather quickly and...
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the fake arrest of a motorist along Georgia Highway 400. On Sunday, a motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle, but kept going. Police say Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver. A police report says Owens, at the...
