The road for Tonya Brown and her Mechanicsburg field hockey program to this day has been both gradual and consistent. The Wildcats (19-4-1) will take on Villa Maria (18-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Governor Mifflin High. Winner advances to the 2A state championship game. A few years ago, the Wildcats would not have been in this discussion, but each season Brown has found herself talking to PennLive deeper into the postseason about the program’s progress.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO