Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Manheim Twp.’s Hayden Johnson and Landon Kennel talk about win against Cumberland Valley
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, Manheim Township’s quarterback Hayden Johnson and his wideout Landon Kennel— who have been playing football together since they were in kindergarten— have a talk with PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas about last Friday’s big District 3 6A quarterfinal win against Cumberland Valley.
District 10 rematch headlines Friday’s Game of the Week
Last year's district champ must get by a familiar foe once again.
D10 title on the line on Saturday’s Game of the Week
Farrell defeated Sharpsville, 48-7, in week seven earlier in the year.
Parkland, Becahi, Notre Dame girls volleyball all advance to PIAA semifinals
Three Lehigh Valley girls volleyball teams will compete on Tuesday for a spot in the PIAA final. Parkland, Bethlehem Catholic and Notre Dame all triumphed in state quarterfinal matches Saturday. In the Class 4A bracket, Parkland (24-0) swept Wilson West Lawn 25-22, 25-11, 25-16 at Spring-Ford High School. Junior Allison...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Return of Alex Thomas gives boost to Norwin hockey team
Norwin hockey coach Mike Robinson sometimes finds himself watching Alex Thomas instead of coaching him. But, at last, Robinson has a front-row seat along the boards to watch the dynamic forward perform for the defending PIHL Class A champions. “He has this way of making guys look silly,” Robinson said....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIHL selects October players of the month
With the season more than a month old already, the PIHL announced its first batch of players of the month. October’s best performers selected by the league are Trey Gallo of North Allegheny (Class 3A), Wes Schwarzmiller of South Fayette (2A), Owen Tutich of Greensburg Salem (A) and Ben Korol of Deer Lakes (Division 2).
PIAA soccer semifinals postponed to Wednesday ahead of winter weather
Central Dauphin defeats CB East 2-0 in PIAA Class 4A girls high school soccer game Three Mid-Penn soccer teams will have to wait another 24 hours to attempt to earn a state championship berth. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny volleyball avenges WPIAL loss, beats Pine-Richland in state semis
Two weeks ago, North Allegheny left the WPIAL girls volleyball championships disappointed, but one positive that came from the loss to Pine-Richland was a lesson about where the Tigers needed to improve. They applied that lessons Tuesday night and got some revenge, earning a 3-1 win over the Rams in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Under new coach, Cheswick Christian girls focus on speed, defense
The Cheswick Christian girls basketball team enters the 2022-23 season off a playoff appearance and a winning record at 10-9 in what was a return to a full schedule after the team played just nine games the year before. Gone from that team are three starters: Daylin Rivera, Olivia Rochkind...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now
Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell boys eye return to postseason after dropping to Class 3A
A new section with new opponents in a new classification doesn’t change the goals of the Burrell boys basketball team. That’s the view of fourth-year Bucs coach Mike Fantuzzo, who hopes to guide this year’s group to a return trip to the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs. Burrell,...
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Nov. 10-12
The second week of the high school football postseason in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Nov. 10-12, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
Mechanicsburg has established itself among the Mid-Penn’s field hockey elites. It takes aim Wednesday at a state title appearance
The road for Tonya Brown and her Mechanicsburg field hockey program to this day has been both gradual and consistent. The Wildcats (19-4-1) will take on Villa Maria (18-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Governor Mifflin High. Winner advances to the 2A state championship game. A few years ago, the Wildcats would not have been in this discussion, but each season Brown has found herself talking to PennLive deeper into the postseason about the program’s progress.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Derry boys basketball team eyes step forward after down season
Things are looking up for the Derry boys basketball team. After a disappointing season in 2021-22 that saw the Trojans finish 6-13 overall and 1-11 in Section 1 (Class 4A), veteran coach Tom Esposito has his team looking to turn things around. Esposito begins his 25th season as coach, 16th...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Oswayo Valley vs. Maplewood PIAA Class 1A Volleyball Semifinal
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as District 9 champion Oswayo Valley battles District 10 champion Maplewood for a berth in the PIAA Class 1A volleyball championship. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call. Watch above or below or on any of our social media channels.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Experienced lineup, drop to Class 3A could spark Burrell girls
The Burrell girls basketball team was on the move in the offseason, dropping down to Class 3A. Bucs coach Shaun Reddick hopes that change can be one of a few sparks for the team as it hopes to improve on last year’s 4-15 overall record and 4-8 mark in section play.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 15, 2022: North Catholic volleyball headed back to state finals
The North Catholic girls volleyball team will have a chance to win back-to-back state volleyball championships in different classifications. North Catholic (19-2) defeated Thomas Jefferson (19-3) in four sets Tuesday night, 20-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-14, in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals at Fox Chapel. The Trojanettes beat Trinity in three...
d9and10sports.com
PIAA Moves Site of Mercyhurst Prep Boys Soccer Semifinal Game
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Due to the projected forecast of snow, the PIAA has moved the site of Mercyhurst Prep’s PIAA Class 2A boys’ soccer semifinal against Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday. The game, originally scheduled for Somerset High School, has been moved to Norwin High School in North...
