Lycoming County, PA

Cornhole tournament supports law enforcement camp for local kids

By Carrie Pauling
 3 days ago

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Thirty-three teams came out to play cornhole last weekend at Bald Birds Brewery in Jersey Shore for a benefit to raise funds for Lycoming County Camp Cadet.

Camp Cadet is an annual week-long sleepover camp for kids ages 12 to 13 to get acquainted with local law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Two of the players, Nathan Bieber, 14, and Wes Harvey, 15, both of Hughesville, were participants of the camp this past summer.

"I personally loved Camp Cadet," said Harvey. "The camp gave me a great idea of what it's like to be in law enforcement." Harvey definitely wants to go into law enforcement as a career, he said.

Nathan Bieber agreed that camp was a fun experience. He's not as certain as his friend that his future career will be in law enforcement, but said he had great time.

Camp Cadet started in 1976 and was originally held at Camp Susque in Trout Run by Richard Reitz. Reitz was the Troop F youth aid officer and he said, at that time, there was a lot of unrest.

"There were a lot of problems with everyday kids," he said.

Drug use was rising and crime numbers were going up.

"Students had a poor outlook on law enforcement," Reitz said. "We set to find out, 'What does the youth think law enforcement is doing wrong?'"

The answer was, in part, that officers were making some rash decisions and they were too strict in their methods of arresting young people, according to Reitz.

"We didn't have good relationships with the area kids or their families," he explained.

Camp Cadet was already introducing kids to police, emergency personnel, and other members of law enforcement in the western part of the state in 1975. After Reitz founded the Lycoming County camp in 1976, two more organized in Clinton County, along with Mansfield, Reitz said.

Lycoming County's camp ran for 19 years at the Camp Susque location before eventually relocating to the Little League World Series complex in South Williamsport.

Tim Nelson, retired Deputy Sheriff for Lycoming County, was a counselor for 10 years and the director for 20.

"For the first three years of the program, it was run strictly by the State Police," Nelson said.

He came on once they opened involvment up to all law enforcement entities in the county.

That was a good move, as the program started involving judges from Juvenile Court and the minor judiciary. Kids now hear from representatives from all types of careers, including city and state police, K-9 handlers, EMS, and members in the court system.

"At the beginning of the week, there's all kinds of emotion," including some homesickness, Nelson said. "By the end of the week all the kids want to stay another week."

Take a look at the programs and the fun campers have during a week at Lycoming County Camp Cadet's Facebook page .

Funds support the campers' experience

"Camp Cadet typically costs approximately $35,000 a year for us to run approximately 100 cadets through the program," said Cpl. Jennifer McMunn, Community Affairs Office for the Pennsylvania State Police. "This is one of two benefits which help fund our camp cadet program. We also host a golf tournament in the beginning of June which helps fund our program as well," she said.

Next year's golf tournament will be held on June 2.

In addition to the teams that paid to register for the cornhole tournament, sponsors of the event, lane sponsors, donated raffle baskets, and 50/50 drawing tickets contributed to the overall success of the event.

"We will continue to reach out to public throughout the year for generous donations, said. McMunn. "We would like to thank the community for all its support towards our program this past weekend and for years to come."

It's time to mark your calendar for the Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet cornhole tournament, planned for Feb. 4 at the Warrior Run Social Hall.

