money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Are you or a loved one on Social Security? Well, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)

