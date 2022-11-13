ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”. Responding to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Police Urge Public To Avoid 500 Block Of Maple Street

SAN MATEO (BCN) San Mateo police urge the public to avoid the area near the 500 block of Maple Street early Tuesday, as officers serve a search warrant at a nearby home. In a 5:01 a.m. news release, police urge the public nearby the area to remain inside until further notice.
SAN MATEO, CA
No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Daily 11-15-22 Gordon Ramsay says these are his must-have SF dishes

Love him or hate him, Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable chefs in the world, with countless TV shows from “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” to “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Next Level Chef,” among many others. He’s also earned 17 Michelin stars throughout his storied career.  Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe is the third in a chain of fine dining restaurants that model the open kitchen and dining room settings seen on the Fox-backed reality show “Hell's Kitchen.”  Ramsay said he chose Lake Tahoe because he fell in love with its dual seasons, but he's also a big fan of San Francisco cuisine.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

