WATCH: Seahawks Intercept Bucs on Busted Tom Brady Trick Play

By Zach Dimmitt
All Seahawks
 3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen had one of the season's most memorable and wacky plays against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The Seattle Seahawks needed any spark of momentum they could get in the second half of Sunday's international game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany.

Down 14-3, the Seahawks had gotten next to nothing on offense while not being able to make consistent stops on defense.

But they got that timely spark, as rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen snagged his league-leading fifth interception of the season midway through the third quarter.

But even as a rookie, it's hard to imagine that Woolen will have a more memorable interception than the one he snagged in Munich.

Instead of picking off legendary Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Woolen was covering him on the numbers as Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette took the direct snap. And instead of running out of the wildcat, Fournette unexpectedly lobbed a hanging pass to Brady, which was easily intercepted by Woolen.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion then proceeded to trip Woolen as the rookie began to gain his footing after landing on the ground. Brady was flagged for tripping on the play.

The interception was crucial in helping the Seahawks halt a nine-play drive. Unfortunately for Woolen and the defense, the wacky turnover didn't make much of a difference, as Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was sacked and fumbled in the red zone on the ensuing drive.

The Bucs lead 21-3 as the fourth-quarter clock continues to roll.

All Seahawks

All Seahawks

