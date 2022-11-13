Read full article on original website
Apple AirPods the cheaper alternative to hearing aids?
Taiwanese researchers found that Apple's AirPods Pro headphones could potentially be a hearing-assistive device for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss.
Facebook ads promote dangerous supplements
Facebook fans are used to seeing ads, including some for supplements that are sold with incredible-sounding health claims — everything from treating diabetes to boosting brain power. But a new Consumer Reports investigation found that many of these ads target vulnerable Facebook users with products that can be dangerous and illegal.
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
Cosmic hourglass captured by the James Webb Space Telescope reveals birth of a star
CNN — The cosmic chaos caused by a very young star has been captured in the latest enchanting image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The protostar the image centers around is hidden from view in the neck of a dark, hourglass-shape cloud of gas and dust. The dark line across the middle of the neck is a protoplanetary disc — dense gas and dust that could form a planet in the future — about the size of our solar system. Light from the protostar spreads above and below this disc, according to a news release.
Artemis I mission shares spectacular view of Earth after a historic launch
CNN — The historic Artemis I mission took flight in the early hours of Wednesday morning after months of anticipation. The milestone event kicked off a journey that will send an uncrewed spacecraft around the moon, paving the way for NASA to return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time in half a century.
