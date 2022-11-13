Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO