PIX11

Grandma vanishes after purchase at Key Food in the Bronx

Update: Milagros Santos was reunited with family after a kind stranger found her at a Manhattan bus stop late Tuesday, according to Santos’ daughter. Click here for more updates on this story. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The family of Milagros Santos was frantically searching for the […]
BRONX, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location

A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
PRINCETON, NJ
Eater

New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week

The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Ivana Trump's lavish NYC townhouse is on the market for $26.5 million. The 1980s time capsule has a gold-encrusted library and a pink marble bathroom — take a look inside.

Trump initially purchased the vacant property in 1992 for $2.5 million. Ivana's children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — spent their teenage years there. The property is located between Fifth and Madison avenues and is listed for sale for $26.5 million. Just four months...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’

The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Acclaimed NYC Chef Opens Italian Restaurant In Norwood

A chef who spent six years at a New York City restaurant that earned a rave review in the New York Times has embarked on a new journey at his new Bergen County restaurant. Giuseppe Agostino, formerly of Del Posto, recently opened upscale Italian restaurant Verana in Norwood. The restaurant...
NORWOOD, NJ
matadornetwork.com

This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities

Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold

A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America

"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
GUTTENBERG, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City

Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

