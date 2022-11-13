Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
techeblog.com
Rare Look Inside a Penthouse at 111 West 57th Street, the World’s Thinnest Skyscraper
You’ve seen a steeplejack atop the Chrysler Building, so why not take a look inside a penthouse at 111 West 57th Street, the world’s thinnest skyscraper? It’s located on Billionaire’s Row, a set of ultra-luxury residential skyscrapers, built along the southern end of Central Park in Manhattan, New York City.
Grandma vanishes after purchase at Key Food in the Bronx
Update: Milagros Santos was reunited with family after a kind stranger found her at a Manhattan bus stop late Tuesday, according to Santos’ daughter. Click here for more updates on this story. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The family of Milagros Santos was frantically searching for the […]
Officials race to preserve historic Greenwich Village buildings marked for demolition
A building in New York City that was supposed to be protected is now being demolished, and now city officials are demanding more oversight for landmarked properties.
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
3 Little-Known Facts About NYC's 'Plaza Hotel' Are So Fascinating
The NYC hotel is just so iconic.
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location
A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
Eater
New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week
The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
Ivana Trump's lavish NYC townhouse is on the market for $26.5 million. The 1980s time capsule has a gold-encrusted library and a pink marble bathroom — take a look inside.
Trump initially purchased the vacant property in 1992 for $2.5 million. Ivana's children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — spent their teenage years there. The property is located between Fifth and Madison avenues and is listed for sale for $26.5 million. Just four months...
Girl dragged down Queens street by robbers: 'They're the worst human beings alive'
A 12-year-old girl who was dragged down a Queens street by serial chain-snatchers on a scooter spoke out after police released video of the shocking robbery.
NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’
The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
Acclaimed NYC Chef Opens Italian Restaurant In Norwood
A chef who spent six years at a New York City restaurant that earned a rave review in the New York Times has embarked on a new journey at his new Bergen County restaurant. Giuseppe Agostino, formerly of Del Posto, recently opened upscale Italian restaurant Verana in Norwood. The restaurant...
Woman plunges to her death from RFK Bridge: NYPD
A woman believed to be in her 30s plunged to her death from the RFK Bridge overnight Tuesday, according to police.
matadornetwork.com
This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities
Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold
A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
5 Fantastic Things You Don’t Know About the Bear Mountain Bridge
Have you ever walked across anyone of the bridges that cross the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley? Think you might want to give it a try? There are 5 bridges that are a part of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridges. Where are those bridges located? The Newburgh-Beacon...
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Brutal NYC Pipe Beating of Subway Cleaner During AM Rush
The attacker behind this month's brutal beating of a subway custodian, bashed in the face with a metal pipe while working in the New York City transit system, has been arrested, police said. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathan Frias following his arrest Sunday, more than a week after the Nov. 4...
Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
